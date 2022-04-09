BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted on social media Saturday he is putting his name into the NBA draft while also retaining his eligibility.
That leaves the door open for Jackson-Davis to return to IU for his senior season, depending on the feedback he receives from NBA talent evaluators. The deadline to withdraw while maintaining NCAA eligibility is June 1.
“The last three years at IU have been a blessing,” Jackson-Davis wrote on the social media post. “And I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride.
“I would not be where I am without so many people. I would like to thank my family and my coaches who have supported me through the years. To my teammates, I’m thankful to have bonds that go beyond the court, and a big thanks to the fans that packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall every week.
“I am ready to continue my journey, and after long consideration and prayer I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining my eligibility.”
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis is coming off a season in which he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and All-Big Ten defensive team honors. He led IU in scoring (18.3 points per game), rebounding (8.1 per game) and blocked shots (81) last season, finishing second in the Big Ten in blocks at 2.3 per game.
Jackson-Davis was an AP honorable mention All-American and first-team All-Big Ten player as a sophomore in 2020-21, averaging 19 points and 9 rebounds
A McDonald’s All-American out of Center Grove in Greenwood, Jackson-Davis led IU in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of his first three seasons. Since 2019-20, Jackson-Davis ranks fifth nationally in scoring (1,588 points), sixth in field goals made (588), fourth in free throws made (412) and second in free-throw attempts (797).
Despite the gaudy numbers, Jackson-Davis projects as a borderline first- or second-round pick based on the fact he was unable to develop a perimeter game to complement his ability to score around the basket. A lefty, Jackson-Davis improved with his off (right) hand during his junior season under first-year coach Mike Woodson. But Jackson-Davis rarely took open shots beyond 12 feet during the course of the 2021-22 season.