BLOOMINGTON – A main motivation for Trayce Jackson-Davis in returning for his senior year at Indiana is competing for a championship.
Jackson-Davis has set goals of winning a Big Ten championship and national championship this season, with a conference title the first hurdle to clear.
“We finally have talent, and there's actual expectations for what we can do,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just trying to get one championship under my belt, whether it be Big Ten or national. Obviously, I would want national more, but starting with the Big Ten.
“I think it would be huge because I feel like we're a top-three team right now there. I love having expectations and having pressure with that situation because we've never had it in the past.”
The return of Jackson-Davis, who has led the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of his first three seasons, gives IU an experienced star and leader who could help achieve those goals. Jackson-Davis was an All-American in 2020 and is coming off a 2022 season in which he earned second-team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten defensive team honors.
Still there are areas where Jackson-Davis wants to improve to help his personal NBA draft stock while ensuring team success. He was projected as a second-round pick but opted to return to IU after being unable to take part in last week’s NBA Draft Combine after contracting COVID-19.
“I want IU to be as good as possible,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think I elevate their team a lot. Just overall in the sense of me playing away from the basket more, I think pick-and-rolls more, kind of what we did at the end of the season is going to be big, pick-and-pops, stuff like that.
“Just using what I use from this NBA draft process going into next year, especially with the feedback that I got.”
At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Jackson-Davis also wants to continue to try to develop a jump shot to draw defenders from the basket. He said one of the big takeaways from his workouts in April and May in Los Angeles was catching and shooting rather than hesitating.
“The biggest thing for me is, when I would catch the ball, I would always wait and see what to do instead of just letting it go,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like when I'm in rhythm and I'm shooting the ball without any hesitation, it's a totally different looking shot, especially when I'm shooting with confidence. That was just my natural looking shot. I didn't tweak anything about it.”
In talking with Indiana coach Mike Woodson, Jackson-Davis expects to primarily be on the block again this upcoming season.
“He wants me -- he said I have to shoot four or five jump shots a game, and I'm still going to get 10 to 12 shots under the rim,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just adding and incorporating to it, especially in practice to start.”
As a leader, Jackson-Davis is looking forward to working with IU’s incoming freshman class, a top-five national recruiting class that includes Montverde Academy standouts Jalen-Hood Schifino (a 6-5 point guard) and Malik Reneau (a 6-8 forward). Like Jackson-Davis, Reneau is a lefty who possesses a similar quickness with his post moves.
“Malik, he's a great player,” Jackson-Davis said. “I watched a little bit of his film. The thing with him, too, he's a winner. So that's great. Montverde is a powerhouse team. Him and Jalen coming in, they're going to make big contributions, no doubt about that. They're very mature for their grades.
“I'm going to take him under my wing this summer and get to work and play with him, play against him, see how he is, and we're just going to take it from there. But I expect them to be ready to play.”
Jackson-Davis intends to keep a close eye on point guard Xavier Johnson as well. Johnson was suspended for a game against Northwestern for breaking curfew and was arrested in a traffic incident last April in which he was driving 95 mph in a 40 mph zone in Bloomington and evaded police officers.
“X is going to have his head straight,” Jackson-Davis said. “He's going to be with me most of the time, me and Race. That's who he's going to hang out with, who he's going to be with. We're going to make the right decisions. He's going to make the right decisions for us. There's not going to be any of that, no funny business going on.
“Coach Woodson and him have already had those discussions. So he's ready to get started, ready to get to work for next year.”
Another area Jackson-Davis wants cleaned up from a discipline standpoint is drug use. He wants to see players kicked off the team if they test positive once this upcoming season, rather than getting multiple chances to return.
“This is my last time being at IU, and I don't want anything of that nature ruining our season,” Jackson-Davis said. “If you're that selfish to do that during the season, then you don't need to play for this university. I think it's plain and simple.
“They've kind of been sticklers about it, but it's always giving chances and chances and chances. Being the team captain, I feel like we've had enough chances. We're mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong. That's a big thing for us. I think it's a big thing with a lot of the teams I've been on with the drugs affecting our team. So we're not having that this year. We have enough to do.”
Asked if drugs were a factor on IU’s team last season, Jackson-Davis replied: “Not necessarily as much last year. I think more just getting in trouble in general. Obviously, there's things that happen behind the scenes, but I'm not really going to go into that. It definitely has had effects in the past. So I'll just leave it at that.”