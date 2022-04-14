BLOOMINGTON – Indiana senior forward Race Thompson has opted to return for an extra season of eligibility granted due to the pandemic.
Thompson posted the news on social media Thursday night in a highlight video that ended with the song “One More Time.”
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Thompson was IU’s most improved player last season, as well as one of the most improved players in the Big Ten. He started in all 35 games for the Hoosiers, finishing third on the team in scoring (11.1 points per game) and second in rebounding (7.5 per game) to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He shot 53.6% from the floor and 27.3% (15-of-55) from 3-point range.
Thompson’s decision comes six days after fellow big man and close friend Trayce Jackson-Davis put his name in the NBA draft, though Jackson-Davis has left the door open to return to IU depending on the feedback he receives. The deadline for Jackson-Davis to pull out of the draft is June 1.
Thompson said a chance to play under IU head coach Mike Woodson for another season factored into his decision to come back.
“I trust Coach Woodson and his plan for me to develop into the best player I can be to take my game to another level,” Thompson said.
Another factor that may have played into Thompson’s return -- he was one of 14 athletes named to the Hoosiers for Good Program, a name, image and likeness collective which has raised an aggregate $470,000 for student-athletes to make public appearances for charitable causes. Thompson also appeared in a bank commercial with Rob Phinisee last season and will likely get other NIL opportunities as a returning two-year starter for the Hoosiers.
Overall, Thompson has scored 746 career points and grabbed 563 rebounds in his first four seasons at IU, with eight career double-doubles.