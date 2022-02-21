COLUMBUS, Ohio – As Indiana headed to the locker room following its fifth straight loss, a disheartening 80-69 overtime defeat at the hands of No. 22 Ohio State, junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis motioned to point guard Xavier Johnson to keep his chin up.
The roller coaster game for Johnson, five turnovers in the first 10 minutes, then 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to get IU back in it, encapsulated the kind of night it was the Hoosiers. IU rallied from down 11 points in the second half and held a four-point lead, up 63-59, with the ball with under two minutes remaining in regulation but couldn’t close the game out. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell tied the score at 63 with a dunk with 5.8 seconds left in regulation, and Johnson’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was partially blocked by Jabari Wheeler.
IU was brilliant defensively for much of the second half, but Jackson-Davis lost Liddell on the baseline, resulting in the open dunk. IU forward Race Thompson also was baited on a switch, which left the interior free, as the Hoosiers were guarding against a 3-pointer that could have won the game for OSU in regulation.
“We had played the play as well as you could play it. We just got lost on the backside,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “And I had two guys leaving the rim, and one of the guys that was left open was Liddell. When I looked at it before I came in, it was just something that shouldn’t have happened. But you can blame it on fatigue or just not being in that position, but that’s a play you’ve got to close out and make and make the young guy take a tough shot over the top, not a dunk or a layup.”
OSU took advantage of the momentum in the extra session, outscoring Indiana 17-6 to pull away and win. With IU down 70-69 and 2:00 left in overtime, Liddell hit a tough baseline jumper to put the Buckeyes up three, then freshman guard Malaki Branham added a jumper with 1:07 left to extend IU’s deficit to 74-69. IU did not score the rest of the way, as Johnson threw up some wild shots on ill-advised drives.
Branham led OSU (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) with 27 points, with Liddell adding 16 points.
Woodson felt momentum in the game turned coming out of a timeout with 1:23 left. IU burned just 12 seconds off the 30-second shot clock before Thompson turned it over attempting to post feed Jackson-Davis. Branham was fouled on the other end and made two free throws, cutting IU’s lead to 63-61 with 1:01 left.
“Up four and we come out of a timeout and throw the ball away,” Woodson said. “That’s really what triggered it, I thought, gave them hope again. If we come out of that possession shooting at least two free throws, at least attempting a shot -- we didn’t even eat into the clock.”
With 28 seconds left, IU freshman guard Tamar Bates missed a 3-point attempt. Bates, celebrating his 19th birthday Monday, had made two big shots to help give IU a four-point lead -- a 3-pointer that put the Hoosiers up 59-55 and a jumper that put IU up 63-59 with 2:47 left.
Johnson said the goal was to get the ball inside more to Jackson-Davis in the final two minutes and draw a foul on Liddell. But, ultimately, he said, the game was lost on the final defensive possession in regulation
“We got the stops we wanted. We just didn’t complete the mission and by getting the last stop of the game,” Johnson said.
Johnson led four IU double-digit scorers with 16 points, with Jackson-Davis and Thompson adding 13 points each and Parker Stewart scoring 12 points.
IU entered the game short-handed, with swingman Trey Galloway out with a lower body injury, sophomore point guard Khristian Lander out with a sore leg and senior point guard Rob Phinisee still sidelined with plantar fasciitis.
Johnson turned the ball over five times in the first half as IU was unable to get into a consistent offensive flow.
Jackson-Davis had 10 points and six rebounds in the first half, and Stewart had eight points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 3-point shooting before picking up his second foul with 5:32 left in the second half.
Stewart’s second 3-pointer gave IU a slim 18-17 lead, but OSU quickly regained the lead, going up 20-18 as freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. answered with a 3-pointer.
From there, the Buckeyes maintained the lead for the rest of the half. With IU down 28-26, Liddell hit a 3-pointer and Branham followed with a jumper to put OSU up 33-26 with 2:06 remaining.
Thompson cut the OSU lead to 33-28 on a layup off a feed from Johnson with 1:45 remaining. The Hoosiers had a chance to further cut into OSU’s lead when sophomore guard Anthony Leal was fouled with 7.7 seconds left. But Leal missed both free throws. Branham was unable to convert a shot at the first-half buzzer, but the Buckeyes still took a 33-28 lead into halftme.
IU did a good job containing Liddell early, limiting the All-Big Ten standout to just five points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first half.
In the second half, IU trailed 50-39 with 13:32 remaining before going on a 20-5 run. Jackson-Davis put IU ahead 56-55 with a pair of free throws with 6:35 remaining, then Bates followed with a 3-pointer to give IU a 59-55 lead.
The Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9) next play Thursday at home against Maryland.
“This team has not quit by any means,” Woodson said. “If you think that, then I think you are watching the wrong game tonight. I mean, these guys came in they competed, and unfortunately I wasn’t able to get them over the hump.
“So, I mean, we go back now and we’ve got Maryland who we played early on. We’ve got to go on and try to get our mojo back. That’s what it’s all about. We’ve got to find a win somewhere so we’re feeling good about ourselves. We’ve got two days to prepare and see where we are from there.”
