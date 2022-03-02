BLOOMINGTON — In a game Indiana needed to secure an NCAA Tournament berth, the Hoosiers endured another painful second-half collapse Wednesday, falling 66-63 to Rutgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana appeared poised to force overtime when guard Parker Stewart sank a corner 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left to tie the score at 63. But Rutgers brought the ball downcourt quickly, and Ron Harper Jr. stepped back and sank a 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of Race Thompson with 2.1 seconds left.
IU’s last-gasp effort came on an inbound play under the basket, but it was tipped by Rutgers, and a desperation heave by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis fell short of the basket.
Jackson-Davis said he thought Thompson was in good position on Harper’s game-winning shot.
“I almost think he tipped the ball, honestly,” Jackson-Davis said. “He was right there. Then Ron hit a tough shot. There's only so much you can do."
The Hoosiers were up by seven points at halftime and by nine points early in the second half but couldn’t finish, a season-long theme. Indiana has failed to hold halftime leads in five of its 10 Big Ten losses.
“It just comes down to the last -- almost the last four minutes of the game,” Jackson-Davis said. “You've got to get that one stop. You've got to get that one possession because one possession can beat you.
“Down the stretch, that's what we've got to hone in on, and we've got to focus on that last possession. We've got to get one stop. We've got to get one bucket to finish the game. That's big on my teammates, and I think when we watch film, we're going to see that.”
Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 19 points, scoring 15 of those points in the first half. When Rutgers went to a zone to take Jackson-Davis away, IU didn’t have enough answers on the perimeter. The Hoosiers shot 28.6% from 3-point range (6-of-21), compared to 44.4% for Rutgers (8-of-18).
Stewart and IU senior forward Miller Kopp, two players expected to solve IU’s perimeter woes, went a combined 3-of-16 from 3-point range in 65 minutes.
“I went with my senior guys tonight in a critical game, and we fell a little short,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
It was a tough senior night for Thompson, who finished with 12 points. Point guard Xavier Johnson had 13 points, two assists and three steals.
A wild ending included Rutgers point guard Paul Mulcahy getting ejected with 19 seconds left for throwing a punch that appeared to hit Johnson in the side of the head. At the time, IU trailed 63-58, but Kopp made both technical free throws, and Stewart sank a 3-pointer to tie it with 10.9 seconds left.
Harper led Rutgers (16-12, 11-8 Big Ten) with 19 points, with guard Geo Baker and center Cliff Omoruyi adding 13 points apiece.
Harper scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half, going 4-of-7 from 3 in the final 20 minutes.
“Early on, when they ran the four-one or four-two pick-and-roll, Race did a good job in stabbing, and we were able to keep the matchup,” Woodson said. “That's what I was basically trying to do. I thought the first half we played him pretty well.
“Second half he got away because we stopped stabbing, and now it's a scramble to get back to him. And he hit a couple 3s -- one 3, a big 3 that way, and then he hit the big 3 coming down the stretch to secure it for him.”
In another must-win game, Indiana (18-11, 9-10) got off to a strong start. Jackson-Davis played with a sense of urgency, scoring 11 of IU’s first 16 points.
Not only did Jackson-Davis score in the post, but he created his own offense with a putback basket and steal and breakaway dunk off an inbound play that put IU up 16-12 early and sent the crowd into a frenzy.
The Hoosiers maintained their lead for the rest of the half. IU missed its share of open looks from 3-point range, going 2-of-11 in the first half, but dug in defensively, forcing seven Rutgers turnovers. Kopp sank IU’s first 3-pointer after five misses to start the game, giving the Hoosiers a 21-16 lead. Johnson followed with IU’s second 3-pointer of the half to put the Hoosiers up 24-18.
Indiana built its biggest lead of the half, 32-22, on an end-of-the-shot clock jumper by sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo with 17 seconds remaining. But Baker sank a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer for Rutgers, cutting Indiana’s lead to 32-25 at halftime.
Down 37-28, Rutgers went on a 10-0 run early in the second half, going up 38-37 on an inside basket by Aundre Hyatt. Indiana regrouped, extending the lead back to 47-40 on a 10-2 run, capped by a Johnson 3-pointer.
Indiana went up 52-45 on a Rob Phinisee layup but then went cold, and Rutgers responded with a 7-0 run, tying the score at 52 on a Baker driving basket.
The loss is a critical blow to IU’s tournament hopes. The Hoosiers will likely need an upset at No. 8 Purdue to close the regular season and perhaps another win in the Big Ten Tournament to secure their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016.
“If we go down to Purdue and win a big game there, it puts us back in the mix,” Woodson said. “Again, this is my first go around. I have no idea the selection and all that. We're going to have to win some games probably in the (Big Ten) tournament as well, but it's not over. We've got to keep fighting.”
