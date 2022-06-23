BLOOMINGTON -- The best chance for incoming five-star freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to crack the starting lineup for Indiana this season could result in him playing alongside another point guard, returning senior starter Xavier Johnson.
Hood-Schifino, who began summer workouts at IU this month, is eager to continue to strengthen chemistry with Johnson before the start of the 2022-23 season. Johnson started 34 games at the point for IU last season, averaging 12.1 points while ranking third in the Big Ten in assists (5.1 per game).
“For me, playing alongside Xavier Johnson, that would be great,” Hood-Schifino said. “I think we both complement each other's games pretty well.”
Hood-Schifino said he had a relationship with Johnson prior to coming to Indiana. Growing up in Pittsburgh, Hood-Schifino was familiar with Johnson when he played at Pitt from 2018-21, before Johnson transferred to IU.
“I started to talk to him like, through Instagram, and I even played pickup with him when I was in Pittsburgh a couple times,” Hood-Schifino said. “Just building that relationship was pretty good. So, for me coming here, just continue that relationship.”
Hood-Schifino said he still describes himself as a true point guard: “But at the end of the day, I'm a basketball player. I'm versatile. I can play wherever the coach needs me to play, but I'm definitely a point guard. I love getting my teammates involved, love leading.”
A two-headed point guard attack at Indiana could present more chances to work off screen-and-roll actions in coach Mike Woodson’s motion offense.
“The way he wants to play fits my game perfect,” Hood-Schifino said. “He wants to play fast, get the ball out.”
Goals for Hood-Schifino this summer include continuing to build his body in the weight room and working on all aspects of his game. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Hood-Schifino has the size and build capable of withstanding his first season in the physical Big Ten.
“I already had the body and worked on my game all the time,” Hood-Schifino said. “So really just some of the small things, some of the terminology, everything and -- but I'm pretty much good, just learning every day, learning from the older guys and watching film.”
Playing at a national prep school champion, Montverde Academy out of Clermont, Florida, Hood-Schifino was exposed to high-level competition and playing with high-level teammates. He said he hasn't been phased much so far practicing against older players at IU.
"It was literally just every day playing in my grandma's backyard, my grandma and granddad's backyard, going against my other cousins Sherron and DeAndre, they pushed me every day," Hood-Schifino said. "I was always the young kid, and all their older friends, my big bros, they would be up there and they would always bully me.
"It got to a point where I got good, and I was able to compete with them. So it just helped me and really bred me into who I am now."
Hood-Schifino didn’t shoot much during the Geico High School National Championships in early April due to a finger injury but displayed his shooting classic later that month, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range at the Jordan Brand Classic in Brooklyn, New York.
“Next thing I really have to showcase is probably my 3-ball, which I'm in the gym every day working on it,” Hood-Schifino said. “This year I think people got to see a lot of my game. You know, how much better I've got since the high school season and how much more expanded my game has gotten.”