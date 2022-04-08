BLOOMINGTON – Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson waived an initial hearing before a judge on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to Monroe County court records.
Johnson was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s incident report, a Gray 2019 Dodge Charger registered to Johnson was clocked going 90 mph in a 40 mph zone down North Walnut Street in Bloomington.
Per the incident report, the car turned into an apartment complex at 2036 North Walnut Street in an attempt to evade police, then ran a stop sign within the complex before stopping. The incident report said an officer witnessed Johnson attempt to swap seats from the driver’s side to the passenger’s side with IU student Lee Mariotti, who was charged with false reporting by claiming he was the one driving the car.
Former IU guard Parker Stewart, who recently entered the transfer portal, also was a passenger in the car and was released.
Johnson spent the remainder of the night in Monroe County Jail before being released on a $500 cash bond and $2,000 Monroe Corporate Surety Bond. Johnson faces a Felony 6 charge for resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.
After the arrest, IU released a statement saying it was aware of the charges involving Johnson.
“IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process and take further action as the evolving situation warrants,” the statement read.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 5.1 assists last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining after transferring from Pittsburgh following the 2020-21 season. Johnson played his best basketball for IU late in the season, averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 assists over his last 10 games to help propel IU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
Last February, Johnson was one of five players suspended for one game for breaking curfew the night before a game Feb. 8 against Northwestern.