BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana sophomore point guard Khristian Lander has spent most of the last month waiting for his opportunity to contribute.
With senior IU backup point guard Rob Phinisee out indefinitely with plantar fasciitis, Lander made the most of that opportunity Saturday, finishing with five points, one assist and one steal in 10 minutes off the bench during IU’s 68-55 win at Maryland.
It was Lander’s first action since Dec. 22 against Northern Kentucky. The 6-foot-2 Lander also has been dealing with knee tendinitis that forced him to be unable to dress for games Jan. 9 against Minnesota and Jan. 17 at Nebraska.
Lander said he used the long layoff from game action to learn more from the bench.
“I’ve been kind of dealing with a knee problem a little bit, trying to come back from that,” Lander said. “It’s been a whole lot better now. It was just learning, seeing what I could do when I got out on the floor.”
Lander was a game-time decision to play Saturday, but said he felt good during the shootaround Friday, and it carried over into today. He was rusty early, picking up a pair of fouls in the first half.
“I was kind of frustrated from the two fouls I got in the first half,” Lander said. “I just had to calm myself down and be ready to play in the second half, play my game.”
Lander found Trayce Jackson-Davis on a good angle on an inside post feed Jackson-Davis finished for his first assist during his second-half stint.
“It just got me more comfortable running the offense, him posting up getting the ball to him just got me more confident,” Lander said.
Lander followed that up with a driving basket and a 3-pointer that put Indiana up 66-48 with 4:27 remaining.
“He gave us some positive minutes,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I’ve got faith in everybody who wears this uniform. My whole thing is whoever goes down is next man up and whatever minutes you give us you better make it the most positive minutes to help us win. That’s what it’s all about.”
A five-star recruit out of Evansville, Lander reclassified and enrolled to IU as a 17-year-old last season. He said he hasn’t lost his confidence despite some early struggles transitioning to the Big Ten and is looking forward to contributing for as long as Phinisee is out.
“My teammates have always kept putting confidence in me every day, and then when it’s my time to go, I’m ready,” Lander said.
RACE FROM 3
IU senior forward Race Thompson sank two more 3-pointers Saturday against Maryland. Thompson, who began the year 3-of-27 from 3-point range, has made four straight 3-pointers and five of his last six dating back to IU’s Jan. 23 game against Michigan.
“It’s just the confidence my coaches give me,” Thompson said. “I was struggling from the 3-point line pretty much all season. They were urging me to keep shooting it. I work on it every single day after practice before practice. In time, the hard work you put in will show.”
Woodson said Thompson will continue to get the green light to shoot from 3-point range.
“I’ve always had a four-man that I’ve been able to coach in the NBA that can make the longball in that spot,” Woodson said. “That’s valuable in our offensive system. So he’s starting to feel comfortable about shooting it. We never told him not to shoot him, and he’s made some 3s here of late in the last few ballgames, and I hope it’s a continuation.”
GALLOWAY A SPARK OFF BENCH
IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway provided another spark off the bench for the Hoosiers with eight points, two assists and two steals.
Galloway had two driving dunks in the first half and in the second half stole a Maryland inbounds pass for a layup off a turnover.
As a team, IU’s bench outscored Maryland’s bench 19-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.