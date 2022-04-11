BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana guard Ali Patberg will get a chance to begin her professional career close to home.
Patberg was selected as the 34th overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA draft Monday night.
For Patberg, a Columbus native, it serve as another chance to write a chapter in her in-state story. After suffering a torn ACL and transferring from Notre Dame, Patberg closed her college career as a four-time All-Big Ten honoree, helping lead IU to an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.
Patberg ranks ninth all-time in scoring at IU with 1,572 points, third in assists (527) and eighth in points per game (14.2). She was a two-time Nancy Lieberman Award finalist and WBCA All-American honorable mention.
Patberg becomes the Hoosiers highest ever draft pick and the first selection into the league since 2011. Overall, the 5-foot-11 guard is the fourth Hoosier to be drafted along with Quacy Barnes (1998), Jill Chapman (2002) and Jori Davis (2011).