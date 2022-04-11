NCAA Indiana UConn Basketball

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) drives against Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on March 26 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

 Frank Franklin II | Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana guard Ali Patberg will get a chance to begin her professional career close to home.

Patberg was selected as the 34th overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA draft Monday night.

For Patberg, a Columbus native, it serve as another chance to write a chapter in her in-state story. After suffering a torn ACL and transferring from Notre Dame, Patberg closed her college career as a four-time All-Big Ten honoree, helping lead IU to an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.

Patberg ranks ninth all-time in scoring at IU with 1,572 points, third in assists (527) and eighth in points per game (14.2). She was a two-time Nancy Lieberman Award finalist and WBCA All-American honorable mention.

Patberg becomes the Hoosiers highest ever draft pick and the first selection into the league since 2011. Overall, the 5-foot-11 guard is the fourth Hoosier to be drafted along with Quacy Barnes (1998), Jill Chapman (2002) and Jori Davis (2011).

