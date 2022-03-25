Senior point guard Rob Phinisee became the third Indiana player in three days to announce he’s entering the transfer portal.
Phinisee again dealt with injuries during the course of the 2021-22 season, appearing in 25 of IU’s 35 games. He finished the year averaging 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds with 43 assists.
Phinisee’s highlight of the season was scoring a career-high 20 points in IU’s 68-65 upset of rival Purdue on Jan. 20, which included a go-ahead 3-point shot with 17 seconds remaining.
“Hoosier Nation, I’d like to thank you all for your continued support through all the ups and downs these past four years,” Phinisee wrote in a social media post. “Through it all you have stuck through me and supported me to continue my journey.
“After talking with my family, I have decided I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer for the 2022-23 season. I’d like to thank all of my former teammates, coaches and managers for developing me and making my time enjoyable at Indiana.”
Phinisee’s departure, on the heels of center Michael Durr and point guard Khristian Lander entering the portal this week, leaves IU at its maximum limit of 13 scholarships going into the 2022-23 season. Xavier Johnson and incoming freshman five-star Jalen Hood-Schifino are the two point guards on IU’s 2022-23 roster.