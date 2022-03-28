BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana guard Parker Stewart is the latest of four players to enter the transfer portal.
Stewart started 31 of 34 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. He led IU in 3-pointers made (53) and 3-point shooting percentage (39.3%).
“I’m weighing the option of taking my final year of eligibility," Stewart said. "At this time, I’m not certain it is in the best interest of both my own and my family’s mental health for me to pursue professional options, most likely being overseas.”
Off the court, Stewart was one of five players suspended for breaking curfew before a Feb. 8 game at Northwestern. He also was suspended for a half for a game Dec. 22 against Northern Kentucky for an undisclosed disciplinary issue.
With Stewart’s departure, IU is now one under its scholarship limit of 13 players for the 2022-23 season.
Other IU players entering the portal at the end of the season include guard Khristian Lander, center Michael Durr and guard Rob Phinisee.