Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with snow showers evolving to a steady snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers evolving to a steady snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.