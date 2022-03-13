INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
But its path won’t be easy.
The Hoosiers (20-13), as a 12-seed in the East Region, will face 12-seed Wyoming in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday. If IU will wins, it will fly to Portland, Oregon, to face five-seed Saint Mary’s on Thursday.
“At the end of the day, we’re in,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Gotta play the play-in game. That’s my only concern right now. We’ve got to go and start studying, getting ready for Wyoming and get our guys ready to go and practice.”
Wyoming (25-8) finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference under second-year coach Jeff Linder and is led by 6-foot-9, 252-pound forward Ike Graham (19.6 points per game) and 6-7 guard Hunter Maldanado (18.4 points per game).
Woodson, in his first season as coach, stated making the NCAA Tournament was still a goal during a slump that lasted throughout February and into March. It took back-to-back wins over eight-seed Michigan and top-seed Illinois in the Big Ten tournament on Friday and Saturday to achieve that goal. IU was one of nine Big Ten teams to make the tournament and one of the last four in the field, along with another Big Ten team -- Rutgers.
“If you come to college to play basketball, you come to try to make the tournament and get an education,” Woodson said. “A lot of these guys have been sitting on the sidelines for some years watching NCAA Tournament basketball being played in March and never really knowing what it’s about. And now they get an opportunity come Tuesday to play in the tournament and win and perhaps move on. …
“I think it’s a beautiful thing, and I’m so thrilled because it’s guys who have had to work their butts off to get to this point.”
IU players had to sweat out the NCAA Tournament Selection Show as the East Region was the last one announced.
“Every time everything came up, we thought we were going to get chose,” IU senior point guard Rob Phinisee said. “We were the last region. Everyone was super anxious about it. Everyone is just super excited, but I just know we have to get to work and get ready because quick turnaround Tuesday.”
Last year, UCLA emerged from the play-in round as an 11-seed to make a run to the Final Four. The Bruins didn’t have to deal with travel demands, though, because the entire 2021 tournament was played in and around Indianapolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2011, VCU made a run from the First Four to the Final Four having to travel.
“That’s something that was spoken even before the Big Ten tournament. The season’s not over yet. No matter what happens, you can always make a run at the end of the season,” Phinisee said.
Woodson expects sophomore swingman Trey Galloway (groin) to be OK after playing three games in three days in the Big Ten tournament coming off an injury. Sophomore forward Jordan Geromino, who suffered a knee injury against Illinois on Friday and did not play in the 80-77 loss to Iowa, remains questionable.
Despite the challenges, Woodson said IU will press forward on the quick turnaround.
“It is what it is,” Woodson said. “At the end of the day, we’re in. We’ve got an opportunity to win a game and advance. This is what you play for. This is what you come to school to be a part of if you’re playing basketball. It’s not going to be hard for me to get these guys to understand what’s at stake here.”
FREE THROWS
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Big Ten tournament team Sunday. Jackson-Davis averaged 25.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in three tournament games.
