BLOOMINGTON — A bowl trip is no longer on the table for Indiana. Neither are hopes of a third straight winning season.
What’s left to play for? Indiana coaches and players insist there’s still plenty of motivation Saturday when the Hoosiers host Rutgers (noon, Big Ten Network) at Memorial Stadium.
“We talked a lot about how we finish,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “That’s how you’re remembered as a group, and it’s going to be important for these guys in that area as well.”
Not much has gone right for IU. The Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten) began the year ranked No. 17 in the country but find themselves halfway through November still seeking their first conference win. Injuries have played a role, including to quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. and cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor.
“You’ve got to have pride,” IU wide receiver Miles Marshall said. “We’re never going to quit. We’re going to try to win every game we can. None of us are quitters. The season hasn’t gone our way, but we’ve got to finish the right way and have pride in ourselves.”
Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) still has bowl hopes but needs to win two of its final three games. Starting quarterback Noah Vedral, dealing with an injury suffered during Rutgers’ 52-3 home loss to Wisconsin last Saturday, will be a game-time decision. Rutgers has shown the ability to win on the road in the Big Ten this season, having won at Illinois 20-14 on Oct. 30.
Allen has leaned on team captains like tight end Peyton Hendershot and linebacker Micah McFadden to keep players motivated in practice this week.
“You can’t really worry about the situation,” McFadden said. “You’ve just got to go out there and play because obviously we’re out of bowl contention. Now it’s about let’s go get a win. This team still hasn’t played its best on a Saturday this year. I think everyone is looking to do that.”
Allen said Penix and Tuttle will both be available Saturday, but the likelihood is for true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley to make his third straight start. IU also could be without starting running back Stephen Carr, who suffered an ankle injury last week against Michigan.
Those injuries will open opportunities for younger players to show what they are capable of heading into the 2022 season. But Allen said he’s not going to sacrifice playing a younger player over a veteran higher on the depth chart who is healthy just for the sake of giving them a look.
“The objective is to win the game,” Allen said. “So if those younger guys were in position to help us do that, then they’ll be the ones that are going to play. Obviously, that’s our whole objective is to continue to help this team finish strong, and due to injuries you’re probably going to have a lot of younger guys have opportunities because of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.