INDIANAPOLIS -- There is a path for Indiana to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
But for the ninth-seeded Hoosiers, it must begin with a win Thursday in their opening Big Ten tournament game against eighth-seeded Michigan (11:30 a.m., Big Ten Network) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bracket Matrix, a website that charts NCAA Tournament bracket projections, currently has IU in just 11.65% of the bracket projections it follows. The Hoosiers have good computer numbers, ranking 44th in KenPom and 44th in NET. IU is 6-11 against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 opponents. But a losing record in conference play and a 2-7 record in its last nine games could work against IU when the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee meets over the weekend
A deep run in the Big Ten tournament would change that perception.
“Everyone in our locker room knows how much we need this game, and they are willing to do anything to win,” Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “So we know where we stand, and we know that we have to go get this one.”
The Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) got on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with two losses by a combined five points to close the regular season. Now they face a Michigan that has beaten them nine straight times, including an 80-62 drubbing at Simon Skjodt Assemby Hall on Jan. 23.
In that game, Michigan torched IU from the 3-point line, going 11-of-17 from beyond the arc. Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson did damage both inside and outside, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting overall and 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
“He had his way,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He was very boisterous about it. He came in and had a monster game. You're not going to beat that team if you don't slow him down. So we're going to have to do a better job on him to the point where he can't dominate like he did.”
Jackson-Davis said that begins with better ball screen defense.
“Basically, if they came off the screens and our guards get hit, we’re supposed to switch, and we didn’t switch,” Jackson-Davis said. “So it got him wide-open shots, and he was hitting them. So that’s going to be big for us and taking him away because he was hot from the 3-point line that game, shooting the ball really well.”
Offensively, IU is getting more production at the point guard spot from Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists over his last five games. Johnson is coming off a double-double (18 points, 12 assists) in IU’s 69-67 loss at Purdue on Saturday.
“He’s the head of the snake in my eyes,” IU senior forward Race Thompson said. “We go as he goes, so I mean he’s been really locked in in practice, watching film, putting extra work in and keeping his head down and just staying focused on the team and how he can do his best to make our team better.”
For Michigan, the game will mark the return of head coach Juwan Howard, who was suspended five games by the school following his postgame altercation against Wisconsin. Howard has been working with Michigan in practice this week. Michigan went 3-2 under interim coach Phil Martelli to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
If Indiana can advance Thursday, it will face top seed and Big Ten regular season champion Illinois on Friday. Woodson said he can’t worry too much about looking beyond Thursday from a player-rotation perspective, given what’s at stake in the Michigan game. One of IU’s key bench players, sophomore swingman Trey Galloway, has missed the last five games with a hamstring/groin pull and is doubtful for Thursday.
“You can't worry about the second game until you win the first game,” Woodson said. “I mean, I've been playing seven, eight guys. I know Michigan is going to probably play six to seven guys at the most, significant minutes. I know their first unit, along with Terrence Williams off the bench, they basically occupy all the minutes.
“When I go to the bench, I got to make sure that we're doing what we have to do. In these tournaments, just in Big Ten play alone, you can be down four, five points, and that can turn into 10, 12 points right away if you don't have key players on the floor.”
