COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana was punched in the mouth early and did not do much punching back in a 68-59 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon at Value City Arena.
The lack of physicality displayed by the Hoosiers in their third straight loss is a growing concern for coach Archie Miller.
“The physicality of our team has taken a real drop, and it’s shown here in our last two games, in particular on the road,” Miller said.
In the loss to the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers were outrebounded 31-24, outscored 26-20 in the paint and outscored 8-0 in second-chance points. Miller said the zero second-chance points were “telling” of IU’s effort on the glass.
“Our physicality and just the energy level getting after balls isn’t there right now,” Miller said. “We probably had six or seven 50-50 rebounds that ended up going out of bounds that they get. To me, we’re just not getting to the ball. We’re not quick to it right now.”
It was the first time IU was outrebounded since its last meeting against Ohio State on Jan. 11, but that was by a slimmer 36-35 margin.
Ohio State was able to avenge its 66-54 loss to the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall by getting the ball inside early and often to junior center Kaleb Wesson, who posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“We saw they had some size, and we had to hit the boards,” Wesson said. “It’s something we pride on ourselves, and me and Kyle (Young) and our forwards try to get as many boards as we can.”
Ohio State led 31-22 at halftime and extended its lead to as many as 18 points in the second half. Senior guard Devonte Green led the Hoosiers (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) with 13 points, with sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee adding 11 points and three assists.
IU’s starting frontline of Joey Brunk, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith went a combined 4-of-13 from the field. Brunk was unable to guard the 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson as effectively one-on-one in the post as he did in the first meeting, and Ohio State was able to work the ball inside-out and get open 3-point attempts in the second half.
The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the second half (7-for-14) and 37 percent from 3-point range for the game (10-for-27). Sophomore guard Justin Aherns burned the Hoosiers , hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points off the bench for the Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6) in the second half.
Phinisee took blame for some of Ohio State’s open 3s in the second half.
“I’ve got to guard the ball a little better,” Phinisee said. “They were getting in the paint and then getting easy kick outs.”
Ohio State set a physical tone early, going inside to Wesson for three straight early baskets. After taking a brief 7-6 lead, the Hoosiers went into an offensive rut, going more than 6:30 without a basket during a 9-0 Ohio State run that put the Buckeyes up 15-7.
“Our frontcourt right now is really struggling to rebound and defend inside,” Miller said. “That’s something we have to get back and get a little bit better. I just thought that very early it was too easy, too easy inside.”
The offensive futility continued for the Hoosiers throughout the half as IU failed to finish close to the basket and turned the ball over with regularity. Ohio State took advantage, leading by as many as 14 points in the first half and going up 31-19 on a CJ Walker jumper in the paint with 1:54 left in the first half. But Green sank a 40-footer at the first-half buzzer, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 31-22.
Indiana shot 40 percent from the field in the first half (8-for-20) and had nine first-half turnovers.
“Nine turnovers in the first half, that really kills you on the road for sure,” Phinisee said. “We limit our turnovers and just run our offense, I feel like we will be better.”
The Hoosiers will get a full week break to hit the reset button before returning home to face rival Purdue next Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2). For an IU team that lost 11 of 12 games to fade from NCAA Tournament contention last season, the game against the Boilermakers will be a critical one to attempt to get the season back on track.
“We’re going to have to change paths here and change course how we’re playing, and the only group that can really get themselves out of it is us,” Miller said. “Like every team that kind of goes through it, you find your tough guys. You find your togetherness. You have to find a way to break through.”
