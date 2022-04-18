BLOOMINGTON -- Five-star forward Malik Reneau sensed an immediate connection on his visit to Indiana over the weekend.
That led to Reneau’s decision to commit to IU on Monday, bringing in another gem for the Hoosiers in their 2022 men’s basketball freshman class.
“The coaching staff and the players, they were just amazing on my visit,” Reneau said. “I mean, it was easy to bond with both the coaching staff and the players. I just had a great time, and the style of play was just right for me.”
When Reneau signs his letter of intent, expected by the end of the week, IU will add one of the top power forwards in the Class of 2022. Per 247.com, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound Reneau is ranked the fourth-best power forward in the 2022 class and the 28th-best player nationally.
Playing for prep national champion Montverde Academy this season, Reneau was teammates with incoming IU freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a fellow five-star recruit. The chance to continue to play with Hood-Schifino factored into Reneau’s decision as well. Hood-Schifino played tour guide to Reneau in Bloomington over the weekend, posting videos together on social media as they walked down Kirkwood Avenue.
“Me and ‘Fino, we’ve been building this relationship for a while now,” Reneau said. “I mean it’s been easy for me just to connect, and we both want to be at a high stage.”
A Miami, Florida, native, Reneau originally committed to Florida, but reopened his recruitment last month when former Gators coach Mike White left for Georgia.
Montverde assistant coach Rae Miller said Reneau is a player who possesses both high character and high ability.
“A kid that it a very contentious person, a kid that loves basketball, a kid that has a chance to be very, very good,” Miller said. “Probably the best player in the country at the low block right now, scoring the basketball, coming out of high school. Probably the most complete player you are going to find with his overall skillset.”
Miller said Reneau needs to work on his offensive game facing the basket, but he’s a solid all-around defender and rugged rebounder. Reneau first caught Montverde’s attention when he was a sophomore at Matter Academy in Miami in 2019 and scored more than 20 points and grabbed more than 10 rebounds against them.
“Against a (Montverde) team that was the best team in high school basketball at the time, that had Cade Cunningham, Moses Moody, Day’Ron Sharpe and Scottie Barnes on it,” Miller said. “As a sophomore was a handful to handle in those games. He’s a just a kid that understands how to score the basketball around the rim.”
Said Reneau: “I feel like my footwork and my speed -- I can beat bigger and taller players and get around them and finish at the basket.”
As for rebounding, Reneau said: “Anything that comes off the rim is mine. That’s how I think about it. I just feel like on the offensive end, if you rebound on the offensive side it’s two points for you because it’s usually close to the basket, and all you’ve got to do is just catch and rebound. So I take that personal. I take that as easy points you can get around the basket.”
The addition of Reneau gives IU insurance if three-time, All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis keeps his name in the NBA draft. If not, IU will have arguably the deepest and most talented frontline in the Big Ten with Jackson-Davis, returning senior forward Race Thompson, rising junior forward Jordan Geronimo and Renault.
Like Jackson-Davis, Reneau is a lefty. Reneau said he didn’t get a chance to talk to Jackson-Davis over the weekend but met with both Thompson and point guard Xavier Johnson.
“We had a good time and talked to X, and he just told me how it is to be up there and that all the fans are crazy,” Reneau said.
Reneau welcomes the opportunity of playing in front of IU’s passionate fanbase at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“That’s very important when you have fans to back you up. Your game just explodes,” Reneau said. “Your confidence builds.”
With the addition of Reneau, IU’s 2022 recruiting class, which also includes five-star Hood-Schifino, four-star forward Kaleb Banks and three-star wing C.J. Gunn, is now ranked in the top five nationally per 247.com and is the best in the Big Ten.
Reneau played in a switching defense at Montverde and is eager to play the same style under IU coach Mike Woodson.
“That’s definitely one of the reasons I came to Indiana because Coach Woodson understands my versatility,” Reneau said. “He knows that I want to be able to show my game on both sides of the court, switching on defense, beating the guards, 1 through the 5, 3 through the 5, and really trying to expand my game on both sides of the court.”