BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana linebacker Cam Jones said he decided to return for a fifth year of eligibility in part because of the relationships with his teammates.
“I’d suit up with them any day, no matter the day,” Jones said. “I’m just glad I’m here and I’m able to work and go play, go ball out.”
This season, Jones will be counted on for both leadership and production for an IU defense that started strong in 2021 but slipped as injuries mounted. The Hoosiers ranked 10th in the Big Ten in total defense last season, giving up 383.8 yards per game, and forced a Big Ten-low nine turnovers in 12 games.
As an example, when IU botched a defensive assignment during its second spring practice Tuesday, it was Jones who demanded the defense do extra running, even after the coaches doled out their own punishment.
“Defensive play last year, it wasn’t good enough, and as a leader, I take that. That weighs heavy on my shoulder,” Jones said. “Essentially, you’ve got to go back to the drawing board. You’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out what went wrong.”
The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Jones was one of the bright spots for IU’s defense last season, finishing with 64 tackles (43 solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. More will be expected from Jones due to the departure of second-team, All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden, who declared for the NFL draft.
“One of the things I want to improve on the most is my -- getting off blocks, getting off offensive line blocks,” Jones said. “We play against some of the best offensive linemen in the country -- no doubt about it -- but to be able to get off blocks at the next level, that’s what it’s all about.”
McFadden, who was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine last week, said Jones is capable of earning a Combine invite next season. He also thinks Jones is capable of leading the defense.
“Cam has been a captain for one, at least two years now. He’s prepared, by far, to lead this team, to step up into that role and lead the defense as a whole now,” McFadden said.
To take on that leadership role, Jones has established a rapport with transfers who were brought in to bolster the linebacker position group, such as former Miami linebacker Brandon Jennings, former UCLA linebacker Myles Jackson and former Kentucky linebacker Jared Casey.
“Those guys, they continue to grow,” Jones said. “They are coachable to leadership, and I’m able to lead them. Other guys are able to lead them, and they are able to respond and I think that’s what it’s all about. They are great additions.”
PAYNE LEAVING IU
IU’s incoming freshman class suffered a blow when four-star running back Gi’Bran Payne announced he has been released from his letter of intent and will re-open his recruitment.
“As a person (and athlete) I thrive and prosper off communication and genuine relationships,” Payne wrote on social media Tuesday morning.
Payne was recruited by former IU running backs coach Deland McCullough, who left for the same position at Notre Dame last month.
IU head coach Tom Allen said Payne reached out to him and the school to make the request.
“We had some extensive conversations, but this is something that he wanted to do,” Allen said. “I want guys who want to be here, and he made his intentions clear with all that.”
TWO PRACTICES IN BOOKS
IU completed its second spring practice Tuesday. The Hoosiers will hold one more practice Thursday before taking a week off for spring break.
Allen changed the format of spring drills after holding back-to-back practices Saturday and Sunday to start spring ball in prior years.
“It really helped us a lot,” Allen said. “I thought we got a lot of things corrected and cleaned up from Day 1 and then actually added more from Day 1 to Day 2 because of that. Just thought it was a really good next step for us.”
EXTRA POINTS
• Allen said offensive coordinator Walt Bell is coaching the receivers in camp until IU hires a new receivers coach, which he hopes to have in place after spring break.
“It has been pretty seamless, kind of shockingly,” Allen said. “I think the big reason for that is that Walt is really a receivers guy, as well as a quarterbacks guy. He played the position, knows it inside and out and is extremely gifted in that area.”
• In addition to Jones, Allen said cornerback Jaylin Williams and safety Devon Matthews are returning players who have taken on a leadership role in the defense.
• Allen said offensive lineman Matthew Bedford is starting camp at tackle, but will work out at both tackle and guard this spring.
“I don’t think going back and forth during the season is what’s best for him in the season,” Allen said. “I think once you make that decision you stay with it, unless things just happen and you don’t have a choice. But he does have that flexibility.”
