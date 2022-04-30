BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana star linebacker and former team captain Micah McFadden’s NFL dreams will begin in the Big Apple.
McFadden was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (146th overall) of the NFL draft Saturday.
“I’m so honored and excited to be a part of this organization,” McFadden said in a video on the New York Giants' Twitter account. “Can’t wait to get to work. Go Big Blue.”
For McFadden, who opted to forgo an extra year of eligibility at IU to enter the draft, it will continue an underdog story. A borderline two-, three-star recruit out of Tampa Plant High School, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound McFadden had just two Power 5 offers out of high school -- Indiana and Boston College. He went on to a successful four-year career at IU, earning first-team All-Big Ten and All-America honors in 2020 and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021.
McFadden finished his IU career with 37 tackles for loss -- sixth in program history -- with 14 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.
The Giants showed interest in McFadden early, meeting with him at the NFL Scouting Combine last February. McFadden figures to contribute on special teams as a rookie and could be pressed into action depending on the health of Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who is coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL.
With the selection of McFadden, IU extended its streak of having at least one player taken in the NFL draft every year since 2014. For the second straight year, the pick came from the defensive side of the ball. In the 2021 NFL draft, former IU safety Jamar Johnson was taken in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos.
HORVATH TO CHARGERS
Purdue running back Zander Horvath went in the seventh round (260th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
Horvath was a dual-threat running back throughout his career with the Boilermakers, with 1,181 career yards and eight TDs rushing and 78 catches for 592 yards and one TD receiving.
FRYFOGLE TO COWBOYS
Former IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle accepted a rookie free agent contract and camp invite with the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the end of the draft.
Fryfogle was the Big Ten receiver of the year in 2020 with 37 catches for 727 yards and seven TDs but was unable to duplicate his success in 2021, finishing the year with 46 catches for 512 yards and one TD.
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Fryfogle had a strong showing at the Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds with a 39-inch vertical jump. Per Pro Football Focus, Fryfogle's 32 contested catches since 2018 ranked tied for second among Big Ten receivers.