BLOOMINGTON — Last season, Indiana knocked off Michigan 38-21, snapping a 25-game losing streak in the series that dated back to 1987.
But the Hoosiers haven’t beaten the Wolverines at 106,000-seat Michigan Stadium since 1967, the year John Pont led IU to a Rose Bowl appearance.
Once again, IU faces long odds when it plays at No. 9 Michigan on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Fox) before a sold-out Big House.
“Playing in this environment, it’s a great place with a whole lot of tradition,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Very loud and it’s going to be an awesome place to be a part of.
“I think we’ve got a lot of older guys on this team, a good mix of some youth as well but a lot of guys who have played a lot of football, and (we) need to draw and lean on those guys. They need to be able to be steady and consistent for us.”
Quarterback Donaven McCulley, coming off a true freshman record 242-yard passing performance against Maryland, is in line for his second career start. A year ago at this time, McCulley was playing for Lawrence North in the Class 6A sectional finals. On Saturday night, he will play before more than 100,000 fans jeering against him.
“He’s had to grow up really fast, but I think his poise and his natural confidence is starting to show, and I think this is another opportunity,” Allen said. “You never know how someone is going to respond in those adverse conditions, but it’s going to be a very hostile environment.”
McCulley’s favorite target against Maryland was tight end Peyton Hendershot, who had six catches for 106 yards and two TDs. Hendershot has caught three TD passes over his last two games and is IU’s leading receiver at 447 yards.
“It’s surprising, but I do all I can to help this team win and help get this team get going because we can still do great things,” Hendershot said. “But we’ve just got to get this game and get going.”
IU (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) is still seeking its first conference win. Michigan (7-1, 4-1) is enjoying a bounce back season under Jim Harbaugh, though the Wolverines are coming off a disappointing 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week. During the loss, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara suffered an injury that sidelined him for part of the fourth quarter, putting McNamara’s status against the Hoosiers in question.
Last week, IU struggled defending the pass, surrendering 419 yards through the air in the Maryland loss. This week, IU will need to be mindful of stopping the run against a Michigan team that leads the Big Ten in rushing offense at 239.9 yards per game.
“They do a great job blocking up front,” Allen said. “Got some big old tight ends that can catch the ball and run well. So, yeah, it’s a very different looking offense than they’ve been the last couple of years in the way they’ve — kind of a little more back to what it was in a lot of ways before. And especially with the multiple formations and personnel groupings and different things and emphasis on running the football.”
