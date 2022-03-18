PORTLAND, Ore. -- Indiana made progress in its first season under head coach Mike Woodson, winning nine more games than a season ago and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
At 21-14, IU finished with an even .600 winning percentage, winning three of every five games it played. Woodson admitted more work needs to be done to get the Hoosiers back to the status they enjoyed under Bob Knight from the 1970s-90s as perennial Big Ten and national title contenders.
The high points of the 2021-22 season including snapping a nine-game losing streak against rival Purdue and winning two games in the Big Ten tournament to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2013 and secure an NCAA Tournament bid.
“I have nothing but love for the 17 players that I coached this season because they put this program back in the fold in terms of being in the big dance,” Woodson said. “That's what it's about. You've got to give yourself an opportunity. You've got to get there and give yourself a chance, and I thought they did that for us this season.”
Under Woodson, Indiana played to its strengths as a physical, defending team that scored in the post. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.3 points per game) and senior forward Race Thompson (11.7 points per game) were two of IU’s top three scorers. The Hoosiers finished the year first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.6%), second in the Big Ten in scoring defense (66.2 points per game allowed) and 21st in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Perimeter shooting, though, never materialized. Forward Miller Kopp and guard Parker Stewart, brought in as transfers to help solve IU’s 3-point shooting woes, were disappointments. Stewart shot 39.1% from 3-point range but made just 52 3-pointers, while Kopp made just 39 3-pointers while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. As a team, IU finished 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (33.3%) and last in 3-pointers per game made (5.9).
“Shooting is a big part of it,” Woodson said. “I thought our defense carried us, guys, and we didn't shoot the ball extremely well this season. You guys know that. You watched us play. And we got to get better in that area. I'd be foolish to say we don't because we do.”
Woodson also said development will be a priority over the offseason. He plans to have each returning IU player watch tape of every game they played in to address strengths and weaknesses.
“That's one way you go back and you reflect and you learn,” Woodson said.
Many players have decisions to make whether to come back. Thompson, Kopp and Stewart could return for an extra year of eligibility granted due to the pandemic. So could Xavier Johnson, who emerged late in the year as a dependable starting point guard, averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 assists. Jackson-Davis said following the game he hasn’t decided whether he will return for his senior season or declare for the NBA draft, where he is projected as a borderline first- or second-round pick.
“It's not how we wanted to go out, but it's an honor and blessing to be here,” Jackson-Davis said following IU’s 82-53 NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Mary’s on Thursday night. “I'm proud of my guys for always fighting,”
IU’s incoming freshman class includes point guard Jalen Hood-Schafino, a top-20 national recruit who was recently named to the Jordan Brand All-American game. Swingman C.J. Gunn, from Lawrence North in Indianapolis, is another promising player capable of providing perimeter shooting and defense on the wings. Kaleb Banks, an athletic 6-foot-8 power forward from Fayette, Georgia, rounds out the class.
Athletic forward Jordan Geronimo and swingman Trey Galloway showed promise as sophomores and could move into more prominent roles next season. Senior point guard Rob Phinisee, another solid contributor off the bench, could come back as well with an extra year granted due to the pandemic.
Eventually, Woodson would like to run a four-out, one-in offense that’s perimeter oriented. He may need to use the transfer portal again this offseason to get more players to fit that style. Or Woodson could develop from within.
“They've got a lot to learn in terms of basketball and how I want to play and the style of play that I want,” Woodson said. “So it's going to be a work in progress, but that's what we all signed up for. We just got to get through that process and get better for next season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.