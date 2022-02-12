EAST LANSING, Mich. — When Indiana forward Race Thompson wrestled Michigan State guard Tyson Walker to the floor while going for a rebound late in the first half, it continued the physical theme that carried through the remainder of the game.
IU and Michigan State combined for 41 fouls during MSU’s 76-61 win over the Hoosiers. There were four technical fouls assessed, including two on Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard, who was ejected with four minutes left in the game.
IU forward Jordan Geronimo was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul going for a rebound in the first half, while IU forward Miller Kopp got a technical for jawing with Hoggard early in the game.
“Both teams were just competing hard,” Thompson said. “We both wanted to win. We had both lost two in a row. When you lose two in a row, you get a little frustrated. I mean, you go out there giving it your all. That’s just what competing is. It’s going to get a little chippy when you go out there playing your hardest.”
IU coach Mike Woodson worked the officials throughout the game and was whistled for his first technical of the season in the second half after point guard Xavier Johnson was whistled for his fourth foul.
“I’ve got to be a little more calm,” Woodson said. “This is the first time I’ve gotten a technical, and I said I was going to go the season without getting one. Sometimes things change.”
Hoggard wouldn’t comment on the reason for his second technical foul, in which he was jawing with Johnson.
“I just have to do a better job controlling my emotions,” Hoggard said. “I wouldn’t say anything other than that.”
TJD STRUGGLING FROM FIELD
The struggles finishing shots continued for IU leading scoring Trayce Jackson-Davis, as he had his third straight game shooting under 50% from the field, going 5-of-13 from the floor.
Jackson-Davis is just 12-of-35 from the floor during IU’s current three-game losing streak.
“I’m going too quick,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m trying to read the double team too fast. At the same time, I feel like in the first half I was kind of going away from it, but in the second half I felt more comfortable and started going into the contact, getting fouled.”
Jackson-Davis did a better job at the free throw line, making 7 of 9 attempts to finish with a team-high 17 points.
ETC.
Michigan State outscored Indiana 44-20 in bench points. The Spartans got a big lift from forward Malik Hall, who scored a team-high 18 points off the bench and point guard Tyson Walker who scored 15 points off the bench and went 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
