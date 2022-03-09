BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana dipped into the NFL ranks to fill another assistant coaching position.
The Hoosiers will hire Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Adam Henry as their new wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, a source confirmed Wednesday.
Henry, 49, last worked in college at LSU from 2012-14, where as wide receivers coach and passing coordinator he worked with the dynamic tandem of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landy, who both went on to All-Pro careers.
After working at LSU, Henry went on to stints in the NFL as receivers coach with the San Francisco 49ers (2015), New York Giants (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Cowboys (2020-21).
In two seasons under Henry, star Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper had 160 catches for 1,979 yards and 13 TDs.
Henry replaces Grant Heard, who left to take over as wide receivers coach at UCF.
Last month, IU hired Craig Johnson, an offensive analyst at Maryland with 19 years of experience in the NFL, to replace Dasan McCullough as RB coach. Strength coach Aaron Wellman was hired away from the New York Giants to take over for David Ballou two years ago.
