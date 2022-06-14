BLOOMINGTON – Indiana had 13 of its 22 programs earn perfect scores for the 2020-21 academic year in NCAA Academic Progress Report data released Tuesday.
The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation, providing a measure of each team's academic performance.
Programs that earned perfect 1,000 scores for 2020-21 included men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming, women’s swimming, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, volleyball and wrestling.
Three IU programs also earned special recognition for their perfect multi-year scores of 1,000 – men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis. To earn a perfect multi-year score, those programs recorded perfect APR scores during each of the last four years.
Indiana’s football program posted an APR score of 987 and a four-year multi-APR average of 976.
Overall, IU’s combined 2020-21 APR score was 988. All of IU’s 22 programs met the required four-year average of 930 to be eligible for NCAA Championship competition during the 2022-23 season.
“It is a source of pride for our entire department whenever we see how well our students are performing in the classroom, and that is once again the case with our latest APR report,” IU athletic director Scott Dolson said. “This is credit not only to our students who put in the work but also our academic services staff led by Lo Price as well as our coaching staffs that emphasize the importance of succeeding academically.”
The APR results come on the heels of another strong Graduation Success Rate performance in the fall. IU scored a GSR of 92%, marking the 10th consecutive year IU equaled or established a new record GSR score.