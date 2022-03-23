BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced Wednesday that Dane Fife won’t be returning as an assistant coach, while sophomore point guard Khristian Lander posted on social media his intention to enter the transfer portal.
The two moves come less than a week after IU’s season ended with an 82-53 loss to Saint Mary’s in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
Fife, a former Hoosier standout guard and member of IU’s 2002 national runner up team, was hired away from Michigan State last spring to be part of first-year coach Mike Woodson’s staff in 2021-22.
“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men’s basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball,” Woodson said in a statement. “Sometimes, that commitment can result in some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today.
“Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I’ve decided that a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a member of the staff during the last year and as player for our program. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family, and I wish him well in his future pursuits.”
Fife was an assistant at Michigan State from 2011-21 under Tom Izzo, and before that, was a head coach at Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne from 2005-11. He could work his way back into a head coaching position soon. Fife is considered a candidate to take over as head coach at Ball State, along fellow former IU guard and current UCLA assistant Michael Lewis.
Lander was a five-star recruit out of Evansville Reitz who reclassified to enroll at IU as a 17-year-old in the Class of 2020 under former coach Archie Miller. But in two seasons, the 6-foot-2 Lander struggled to earn consistent playing time. He averaged 2.1 points with 30 assists as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Lander was in and out of the lineup due to leg injuries. He appeared in just 13 of 35 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 2.9 points with 12 assists.
With Lander’s impending departure, IU is still two players over its scholarship limit of 13 for the 2022-23 season, but that could change depending on whether a handful of players opt to take COVID years or leave the program, or whether star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis opts to return for his senior season or declare for the NBA draft.