INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana coach Mike Woodson suspended five players for breaking curfew on a road trip at Northwestern on Feb. 8, which resulted in a 59-51 loss, it sent a message of accountability to his players.
It also was part of a tailspin in which IU lost seven of its final nine games to close the regular season. But to Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson, who accompanied the team on the trip, it reaffirmed his decision to hire the former IU All-American away from the NBA ranks.
“I hated he was in that situation,” Dolson said. “But it made me feel really confident that he’s the right guy because part of building the program is you have to set standards, and you have to set standards during the tough times, not just during the times that it’s easy.
“Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do, and I’m proud of him that he did that.”
IU has regrouped in the postseason, reaching the Big Ten tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 after a 65-63 upset of No. 16 Illinois on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The win will likely catapult IU (20-12) into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, a goal Woodson openly stated throughout February and March, even as the late-season losses mounted.
“College basketball is so long,” Dolson said of the season. “You forget that, and he’s got a really great feel for that, and the kids respond. He feels like a veteran college coach, even though he hasn’t been in college. So it’s been a pleasure for me to deal with him.”
Dolson said what has impressed Woodson most has been his even-keel demeanor. He’s been tough on players when he’s had to be in practice. But Dolson recounted a story following IU’s 69-67 loss at rival Purdue on Saturday, when walking out of the tunnel following the game, he stopped to thank the security workers at Mackey Arena.
“After a tough loss, you won’t find too many coaches saying goodbye to the staff and thanking them for their efforts,” Dolson said. “Little things like that to me go a long way because it’s important how we treat people because people know who is genuine and who’s not, and he’s as good as they come.”
Dolson said he’s pleased with the progress IU has shown under Woodson in his first season, both on and off the court. Starting point guard Xavier Johnson has gone from an unreliable player to a player capable of leading the offense at the end of the season. Senior forward Race Thompson also has shown growth, while junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has turned it on in the postseason.
“It’s really about just making sure that we stick to the plan,” Dolson said. “It really was never a timetable, and Woody and I were talking about this on the way to this press conference is just sticking to the plan and not getting too high or too low, and so that’s back to during this year, never to panic or second-guess what we are doing to just stick to our overall plan of building the program.”
IU REVENGE TOUR CONTINUES
After avenging losses to Michigan and Illinois during the regular season in the Big Ten tournament, ninth-seed IU will get another chance for revenge Saturday when it faces fifth-seed and No. 24 Iowa (24-9) in the semifinals (1 p.m., CBS)
IU lost at Iowa 83-74 on Jan. 13. The Hoosiers had a seven-point halftime lead but were flustered by Iowa’s press in the second half. Iowa finished the game with 34 points off 27 IU turnovers.
Iowa advanced with an 84-74 win over fourth-seed Rutgers in the quarterfinals and is averaging 98 points in its two tournament wins.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is expecting a tough matchup from the Hoosiers.
“You have to be really impressed with the job that Indiana’s done here in particular,” McCaffery said. “You know, they lost some games down the stretch, but I don’t think in any way it was indicative of the caliber of team. They lost a couple really tough games. The ball didn’t bounce their way, and they just kept coming. And they showed up here, I think, determined.”
GALLOWAY SPARKS BENCH
Sophomore swingman Trey Galloway provided another spark for IU in his second game back from a hamstring injury. In 23 minutes, Galloway had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, with two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Galloway came up with a big driving basket down the stretch which put IU up 62-59 with 2:55 remaining. Throughout the game, Galloway picked his spots, generating his own offense at times from the wing on drives as a point forward in Woodson’s offense.
“Coach Woodson really puts you in positions to make plays and get in positions where I can create for others, maybe score,” Galloway said. “My teammates trust me as well. That’s a huge thing. They’ve been telling to me stay aggressive.”
IU outscored Illinois 16-5 in bench points, a big factor in the win. Senior point guard Rob Phinisee also had a solid game off the bench for IU with six points and two assists.
GERONIMO TO UNDERGO MRI
Indiana sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo left the second half with a knee injury. Geronimo’s knee buckled while going for a defensive rebound. He was taken back to the locker room and did not return.
Woodson didn’t know the extent of the injury Friday afternoon.
“He’s being evaluated,” Woodson said. “I mean, it’s his knee, so I don’t know how bad it is. I think we’re going to have to get an MRI done on it, but we’ve just got to wait and get that information when it comes.”
