BLOOMINGTON -- Last season, Donaven McCulley was in transition mode.
He started his Indiana football career as a quarterback and played seven games as the signal caller during the 2021 season. Before 2022, he was converted to wide receiver. He caught 16 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.
Now that McCulley is established as a wideout, the demands are higher for the Indianapolis native to maximize the potential in his 6-foot-5 frame and his estimable athletic gifts.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said during his weekly press conference in the build-up to Saturday's season-opener against Ohio State that McCulley has been “challenged” by the coaching staff now that the newness of being a receiver has faded.
“My challenge to him is just go out there and play with the confidence and the belief that you know you have to be in as the lead receiver,” Allen said.
What does that mean?
“When the ball's in the air, it is your ball. I don't care who we're playing against, what coverage you're in. I don't care about anything else,” Allen explained. “When that ball is anywhere near you, you come down with it, and you have that edge about you, that swagger about you. He's big, he's long, he's athletic, and all those things you see.”
The learning process has as much to do with mindset as the technique and detail inherent with the position. Being a wide receiver is an alpha dog kind of proposition. If you don’t believe you belong, how can you belong? Allen values that.
“That's what we're starting to see is he's playing with that same kind of confidence. 'You can't guard me. It doesn't matter what you do,'” Allen said. “I just think that being able to have that core belief that this is how we're going to play no matter what the circumstances, no matter what the conditions, no matter what the coverage, no matter what they try to do to you.”
McCulley will be part of a big receiving core for the Hoosiers. While McCulley towers over most defensive backs at 6-5, Clemson transfer E.J. Williams is 6-3, a now-healthy Cam Camper and Andison Coby are both 6-2.
“We knew the jump was going to come because he was doing crazy stuff at practice all the time, but now he’s got everything down pat. He’s ready,” Camper said.
CAMPER FEELS CONFIDENT
Camper, who is returning from an ACL tear suffered at Rutgers last October, isn’t completely feeling 100% yet, but he feels good enough. His confidence in his knee began to grow after a non-football happening during the first week of camp.
“I was watching film, and I jumped up and landed on the leg and everything was fine. After that, I was like, ‘I think we’re good,’” said Camper, who said his knee has not bothered him during practice.
Camper had 46 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns before a helmet-to-knee hit at Rutgers ended his 2022 season.
Camper said he can do anything in practice, but the team is being “smart” about it.
“I feel confident. I’m ready to get out there with the guys. That’s the main thing,” Camper said.
BIG TEN POLICY
Last Friday, the Big Ten announced it will debut a game day student-athlete availability report for all football competition during the 2023 season.
It involves a process in which player injuries will be revealed publicly no later than two hours before game time.
“Obviously, we were expecting that to happen, so that was really driven by our leadership and our conference,” said Allen, who explained the idea was brought up during the last round of coaches’ meetings. “We kind of wanted to be the leader on that as a conference. Our new commissioner (Tony Petitti) really, really pushed for this, and I think he was right. I think it's the right thing to do.”
There are unanswered questions on how the policy will work, and the Big Ten has indicated the process will be evaluated as it goes along.
What happens if a player gets hurt during a game-day warmup? Are teams compelled to list player injuries known only from game-day situations, or must they include players hurt in practice?
What might the sanction be if there’s abuse of the system? What if a team failed to list a player they knew was out but dressed him anyway and had him go through pregame and then later claimed he was injured before kickoff?
“I think the coaches were -- we had some questions at first, just how it was going to look and work -- it's not real specific,” Allen said. “Obviously, if a guy's out, he's out. That's one thing where if you list him as out, he cannot play. That's one thing that's different.”