BLOOMINGTON -- If you wanted clarity at the quarterback spot for Indiana, nothing Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby did in the Hoosiers’ 41-7 win over Indiana State separated the two.
That’s a credit to both quarterbacks as the pair were both productive. Jackson, who started as Indiana coach Tom Allen said he would, completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards. Sorsby completed 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Sorsby had 28 rushing yards, Jackson had 9.
With no obvious separation between the two, there was no decision to be made on who will lead the Hoosiers going forward. The only decision Allen committed to is there will be a decision before the Hoosiers play Louisville in Indianapolis next Saturday.
“We’re going to evaluate and make a decision,” Allen said. “We’ll have a starter for Week 3.”
Allen hinted at how the process might play out.
“You got to have a guy. I really do believe that's important. So we will make that decision. But it will be the coaching staff, not (players) -- I care what guys think, both sides of the ball,” Allen said. “We'll watch game film. Sometimes you see things and a play turns out a certain way, and maybe it's not executed properly. Or it looks like someone makes a mistake. Maybe it was somebody else's fault. So just make sure we have accurate information. Obviously, a very important decision.”
It wasn’t just the statistics that made them so even, but the detail of their performances. Both showed prowess on medium and deep routes. Jackson had 12 completions of 10 yards or more. Sorsby had seven on fewer attempts.
Neither quarterback was made available to the media after the game.
DEFENSE TAKING AWAY HOPE
A team playing a division up as Indiana State was needs early hope to have a chance to pull an upset. Early hope not necessarily meaning early in the game. Early hope comes from early success on series.
Indiana took away that hope. While the 2-for-12 third-down conversion rate sticks out as an Indiana success, it was first and second down that seeded the success.
The Sycamores only had four plays on second and third down of 5 yards or less. Conversely, they had 16 plays where they had a longer conversion on those downs.
“The (Indiana State) offensive coordinator (Mike Bath) coached at Western Michigan, so I’m familiar with him. It was fun to go out there with a physical mindset to be aggressive,” said Indiana defensive end Andre Carter, who transferred to Indiana from WMU.
Carter thinks the sky is the limit for Indiana’s defense.
“We have the potential to be whatever we want to be,” Carter said after collecting his first Indiana sack.
SYCAMORES OFFENSIVE WOES
Indiana’s defense continued a very poor stretch of offensive production for Indiana State.
The Sycamores have not scored an offensive touchdown in two games. Indiana State’s only points came from a defensive touchdown Friday.
This is not a new development. In Indiana State’s last six games dating to the middle of the 2022 season, the Sycamores have only scored six offensive touchdowns, three coming in one 2022 contest against Western Illinois.
“We need to keep improving on offense and get that going. The defense is playing hard, and the offense is playing hard, but the bottom line is we have to score points and be able to move the ball,” Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said.
MISSING TURNOVER BELT
Indiana has a turnover belt. However, after cornerback Nic Toomer intercepted an Indiana State pass to claim the belt, it was nowhere to be found.
“There was a miscommunication with the turnover belt. It was in the locker room. I was looking for it. We’re going to handle that after the game,” Toomer said.
If a missing turnover belt was the biggest issue the Hoosiers’ defense had, it’s not a bad day. Indiana State only targeted four players in the entire game and only three receivers, a measure of Indiana’s dominance.
“As a DB, it can get monotonous just guarding the same person when they’re not doing too much. You just have to stay locked in and make sure you don’t give up anything cheap,” Toomer said.