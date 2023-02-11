ANN ARBOR, Mich. – During Mike Woodson’s first season in charge of the Indiana men’s basketball team, the Hoosiers won three Big Ten road games but lost four more by five points or less or in overtime.
So far, through seven Big Ten road games in the current season, No. 18 Indiana has won three road games again. Unlike the 2021-22 season, the close ones are tipping in Indiana’s favor in 2022-23.
Indiana’s 62-61 victory at Michigan on Saturday was the Hoosiers’ second Big Ten road win by five points or less. In road games decided by that margin, Indiana is 2-1.
Indiana earned a four-point win at Minnesota on Jan. 25 and a two-point loss at Iowa on Jan. 5.
Added to a comprehensive 15-point win at Illinois on Jan. 19, the Hoosiers are getting more confident in their ability to make their best qualities travel with them from Bloomington.
“Games like this in the past? A lot of them went differently, especially with Michigan. They’ve had our number the last few years,” Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
Woodson didn’t mince words when signifying the importance of the win.
“It’s hard on the road. I told the guys in the locker room this is the biggest game since I’ve been here as a coach that we won,” Woodson said. “You come out and have to play a team like Michigan, who is good here at home, it’s huge. It’s speaks volumes for our ballclub.”
Overall, Indiana is 4-2 in games decided by five points or less, including a two-point win at No. 13 Xavier on Nov. 18.
Away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Jackson-Davis noted Woodson has tried to instill an NBA playoffs-style mentality.
“Being down most of the game, we earned this one and kind of stole one. That’s what Coach Woodson is preaching. Treat it like the playoffs. Steal one on the road,” Jackson-Davis said.
Woodson is just pleased the trust factor is there for the Hoosiers to survive tight contests.
“We had a lot of games last year where I had us close or we had leads, and I couldn’t get them over the hump,” Woodson said. “They’re feeling better about their coach, and they’re playing for me. That means a great deal. Maybe we can keep winning games like this.”
HOWARD’S VIEW
While Indiana puffed out its collective chests about getting eight defensive stops to finish the game, Michigan coach Juwan Howard saw the Wolverines’ offensive problems in a different light.
Howard was asked by the Michigan media after the game what caused the Wolverines to go into late-game vapor-lock.
“Organization … that’s a big reason why some of the sets that we weren’t able to get to from what we were asking from the offensive end,” Howard said. “There were times where guys wanted to do it how they wanted to do it or they see something how the defender is playing that this is the best way how to run the set. Overall, you just have to trust. You have to trust and also apply. That’s what got us in trouble down the stretch.”
On the last play of the game, Michigan ran the intended play, but Indiana blew it up. Trey Galloway stayed on Kobe Bufkin's right on a drive down the left side of the lane. Cut off, Bufkin had to find Jett Howard at the top of the key. Miller Kopp didn’t let Howard get off a clean shot at the buzzer.
“It was what I drew up, but (the end result) wasn’t what we were looking for,” Howard said.
THOMPSON HELD OUT
Indiana forward Race Thompson has played five straight games since returning from a knee injury Jan. 22, but he wasn’t able to go Saturday.
It was a late decision. Woodson indicated it was made on the bus ride to Crisler Center.
“He told me on the way over on the bus. In shootaround, he tried to do some things, but he worse coming over on the bus to the game and said he couldn’t go. What are you going to do? It’s next man up,” Woodson said.
Officially out for “precautionary reasons,” ESPN reported during the game Thompson’s absence wasn’t related to his earlier knee injury suffered at Iowa on Jan. 5.
Woodson was already planning on using a short rotation, but Thompson’s absence made it even shorter.
“I shortened the rotation tonight. I just didn’t feel comfortable putting pressure on C.J. (Gunn) or Kaleb (Banks). We were short-handed. I rode the seven guys, and they came through,” Woodson said.
LOAD MANAGEMENT?
Woodson has made it clear through his Indiana tenure any sense of NBA-style load management isn’t a concept he accepts. He made that clear again Saturday when asked about Jackson-Davis’ 40-minute effort.
“I went through a back surgery. I came back eight games and played 40 minutes a game, each game. He’s a young kid. Forty minutes? He can rest tomorrow,” Woodson said.
Not that Woodson spared plaudits for the effort.
“He was fantastic today on both ends of the floor having to battle a great player in (Hunter) Dickinson. To still do what he did? It speaks volumes. He’s playing unbelievable,” Woodson said.
Juwan Howard was impressed, too.
“Trayce, for the years I’ve been here coaching against him, he’s an amazing talent with his back to the basket or whether he’s facing the basket,” Howard said.