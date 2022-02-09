EVANSTON, Ill. -- Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway found out he was starting at point guard for the first time in his college career Tuesday morning before IU’s matchup with Northwestern.
Galloway tied a career high with 13 points and added five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes, but it wasn’t enough in IU’s 59-51 loss.
Two of IU’s three point guards on the roster – starter Xavier Johnson and backup Khristian Lander – were among five players suspended for the game for violation of team rules. IU’s other point guard, Rob Phinisee, remains out with plantar fasciitis.
“It’s unexpected, but you’ve got to adjust and find ways to try to win the game, and I thought we did a good job of that -- adjusting,” Galloway said. “Guys were competing all night and, like I said, adjusting to change of rotation.”
Galloway attacked the basket early, scoring nine points as the Hoosiers jumped to a 14-8 lead.
“We stuck to our gameplan,” Galloway said. “Coaches trusted me. I tried to go out there and make plays. I think just playing hard that’s the main thing, going out and competing, and I thought we did a good job of that. We had a gameplan, we stuck to it and we just fell short.”
The night didn’t end well for Galloway as he fouled out with 2:56 remaining. His final two fouls were Flagrant 1 fouls going for defensive rebounds on hook-and-hold calls that were reviewed by replay.
“The hook and hold calls, I’m not really familiar with those,” Galloway said. “But I’ve got to learn from them and not do it again.”
KOPP STRUGGLES IN HOMECOMING
Forward Miller Kopp did not have the homecoming he hoped for against his former team Tuesday night.
Kopp wound up with just three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor against Northwestern, where he played for three seasons.
The 6-foot-7 Kopp was booed each time he touched the ball by Northwestern fans, who cheered following each miss. Kopp picked up two first-half fouls, sitting the final seven minutes of the first half.
Kopp hasn’t scored in double figures since scoring a career-high 28 points Nov. 30 at Syracuse.
ETC.
Indiana is 3-3 in its last six meetings with Northwestern dating back to the 2018-19 season.
