BLOOMINGTON -- And then there were two when it comes to the recruitment of highly-sought-after men’s basketball player Mackenzie Mgbako -- and Indiana is one of the chosen.
On Tuesday, Andrew Slater of Cerebro Sports reported Mgbako will choose between Indiana and Kansas to begin his college career.
Mgbako is a 6-foot-8 forward from Gladstone, New Jersey. He initially signed a letter of intent to play at Duke in November but pulled out of his commitment in March when the Blue Devils returned several players Mgbako anticipated would not be back.
Since then, Mgbako has been courted by St. John’s, Kansas and Indiana. Mgbako made a highly publicized visit to Indiana over the weekend where he met with head coach Mike Woodson and others.
Louisville was also tabbed to be a heavy contender in the Mgbako race, and Mgbako initially indicated he would visit Louisville this weekend, but Tuesday’s news seems to indicate the Cardinals are out of the running.
Why is Mgbako so highly sought? In Indiana’s case, he fills an immediate need, and Mgbako will be eligible to play right away.
Mgbako is a forward who can shoot. At Roselle Catholic in 2023, Mgbako converted one-third of his field goals from 3-point range on his way to 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, according to NJ.com.
In five different games, Mgbako drained three or more 3-pointers with a high of five twice. Indiana needs to diversify its outside shooting. A stretch forward is on the menu of needs for the Hoosiers.
Mgbako is considered a top-10 prospect in the 2023 class and is one of the highest ranked players still available.
There is no known timetable on when Mgbako intends to make his decision.
Indiana still has three scholarships available. While Mgbako is not joining his future school via the transfer portal, the portal still looms large in filling out rosters.
The transfer portal closes for entry Thursday. Players who have already put themselves into the portal can be signed after May 11.
One player Indiana has indicated an interest in is former Pennsylvania guard Jordan Dingle. The Ivy League Player of the Year has not yet made a decision.
WALKER OFFICIAL
Indiana officially announced the addition of former Miami (Florida) forward Anthony Walker on Tuesday.
The 6-9 Walker averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in his four seasons at Miami. He’s a graduate transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
With Walker officially signed, Woodson could comment on his addition.
“Anthony has been a winner at the high-school level and in college and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program. He is a veteran player who is very athletic and has great length. He’s very active on the defensive end, and we love his competitiveness,” Woodson said.
Walker is one of three frontcourt additions for the Hoosiers. Centers Kel’El Ware and Payton Sparks joined the team from Oregon and Ball State, respectively.
SCHEDULING ADDITIONS
Indiana will play Wright State in a nonconference buy game in the 2023-24 season. Though the date has not been officially confirmed, it is expected the game will take place Nov. 16, just before Indiana heads to New York to take part in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Also, Indiana will play previously reported opponent Harvard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 26. Indiana played Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season.
“Playing a game in Indianapolis is very important to our program,” Woodson said in a press release. “IU Basketball has a long-standing tradition of playing whenever it can in Indianapolis and giving fans who may not otherwise get to see us in person an opportunity to experience a Hoosier game for themselves.”