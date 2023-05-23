BLOOMINGTON – One of Indiana University’s greatest all-time players is headed back to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana announced Tuesday that Calbert Cheaney is joining Mike Woodson’s men’s basketball staff as director of player development.
“I’ve known Coach (Woodson) for a long time, and I hold him in the highest regard. I have nothing but love and passion for this program, and I can’t wait to return and start working with our players and staff,” Cheaney said in an IU statement. “Helping them get the most out of themselves is something that I enjoy and brings me great satisfaction when they see their work pay off on the court. My family and I are thrilled about this next chapter in our lives.”
Cheaney, Indiana’s all-time leading scorer, has the respect of Woodson.
“I could not think of anyone better suited to be part of this program than Calbert Cheaney,” said Woodson in an IU statement. “As a player in college and as a pro, his experiences are as good as it gets.”
Cheaney will take his second turn with the Indiana program as part of its staff. He was on Tom Crean’s staff from 2011-13. Cheaney has spent the last three seasons on the Indiana Pacers staff as an assistant coach.
Cheaney scored 2,613 points and played on Bob Knight’s last great teams at Indiana in the early 1990s. During his Hoosiers career, Indiana was 105-27 and advanced to the Final Four in 1992.
Cheaney later had a 13-year NBA career after being selected sixth in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets. He averaged 9.5 points over his NBA career.
“Our players can ask him, how do you become successful when you get to college? What can I do to help my team win championships? What do I need to do to be an All-American or national player of the year? How did you become a first round draft pick who played 13 years in the NBA?” Woodson said.
Cheaney’s position is a non-recruiting role, but recruiting isn’t the point of bringing him back into the Hoosiers’ fold.
“I think he can share his experiences of how teams expect their players to work every day and get the most out of their ability,” Woodson said. “He’s done it, he’s lived it and I don’t think you will find anyone who has a bad thing to say about him. He is a high-character individual who loves this program.”
IU WOMEN ADD TRANSFER
It’s been quiet on the Indiana women’s basketball front in terms of roster additions, but that changed Tuesday when the Hoosiers announced the addition of Tennessee-Martin transfer Sharnecce Currie-Jelks.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Skyhawks, who play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Jackson, Tennessee, native has three years of eligibility remaining.
IU LEADS BIG TEN IN ATTENDANCE
Preseason expectations of a Big Ten championship, a strong home slate and a second-place Big Ten finish helped lift Indiana’s attendance to the top of the Big Ten for the first time in nearly a decade.
Indiana drew 273,721 fans in 17 home games in the 2022-23 season, an average of 16,101 fans. On average, Indiana finished nearly 1,000 per game ahead of runner-up Illinois.
Indiana ranked eighth nationally in attendance.
Indiana has the third-highest capacity in the Big Ten as Assembly Hall seats 17,472. Ohio State and Maryland are the only arenas with higher capacity. Eight Big Ten facilities hold 15,000 or more.
Indiana last led the Big Ten in attendance in 2014.