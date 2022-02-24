BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Mike Woodson said he’s still learning about his team in his first season as coach.
So Woodson chose not to bring point guard Xavier Johnson and star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis back in the game after each picked up their second foul in the first half Thursday night against Maryland.
The move paid off. Johnson wound up with a season-high 24 points, and Jackson-Davis ended up with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in IU’s 74-64 win over the Terrapins.
Johnson sat the final 13:19 of the first half, while Jackson-Davis sat the final 10:21.
“It's kind of a feel,” Woodson said. “I mean, I'm still learning these guys. I mean, I don't know -- I think sometimes coaches have to have trust to make sure -- Trayce has never really fouled out of the -- I can't recall in past years Trayce even being in foul trouble.
“But, you know, at the end of the day, it's a long game early. So for him to pick up three or X -- I can't go anywhere with X. I don't have another point guard out there. So you got to sit him down.
"So I think it was the right move for both of them. Give other guys an opportunity to step up and play.”
When Jackson-Davis picked up his foul, IU led 17-15. Parker Stewart ran the point with Johnson out, with sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo and senior center Michael Durr subbing inside for Jackson-Davis.
The second unit provided a lift defensively for a stretch.
IU went up 20-15 after a strange basket by Geronimo, in which he bounced an offensive round off the floor and into the basket. Hakim Hart answered with a 3-pointer on a lucky bounce off the back iron for Maryland, cutting IU’s lead to 20-18. But from there, IU held Maryland scoreless for close to seven minutes, going on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 28-18 on a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Anthony Leal.
“I've always said everybody's a part of this team that wears a uniform plays a role,” Woodson said. “And if you play two minutes, you better make it the most important minutes to help us win games.”
But IU’s second unit was unable to close the half well, as Maryland went on a 9-0 run, scoring two baskets off live ball turnovers to cut IU’s lead to 28-27 with 13 seconds left. A Miller Kopp turnaround jumper put IU up 30-27 at halftime.
“In that stretch when we had the second unit in there -- we couldn't rebound the ball -- and they were able to take an eight-point lead, and I believe they tied it,” Woodson said. “You know, I mean, we go in three -- up three at half, and they're right there.
“But for the most part, again, it was a total team effort, man, and I'm pleased as hell.”
JOHNSON FT STREAK ENDS
Johnson nearly had a perfect night from the field and from the foul line, but missed a free throw with 19 seconds left and had to settle for a 7-of-8 performance.
“It hurt,” Johnson said. “I was tired, but it hurt.”
It snapped a streak of 19 straight free throws made, dating back to IU’s game Feb. 5 against Illinois. Johnson went a perfect 10-of-10 from the line against Ohio State.
Johnson’s 24-point performance was his highest-scoring game since scoring 32 points for Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech on Feb. 3, 2021.
“For him to step up like he did and have the game after picking up two early fouls, man, I mean, you couldn't have asked for a better performance,” Woodson said. “I'm very pleased.”
MANNING UPSET WITH OFFICIATING
Maryland interim coach Danny Manning gave Indiana credit for the win, but he wasn’t as complementary to the officiating crew.
Manning felt Maryland leading scorer Fatts Russell, who had 23 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, should have gotten the benefit of a few more whistles throughout the game.
“For Fatts to play 37 minutes, shoot the ball 27 times without getting one damned free throw, I mean he’s a top-10 free-throw getter in the league,” Manning said. “I mean, that’s mind boggling to me. But that’s not the reason we lost the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.