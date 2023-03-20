ALBANY, N.Y. – The final numbers for Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis speak the truth that he is one of the greatest players to don a Hoosiers uniform.
His 23 points in Indiana’s 85-69 loss to Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday gave him 2,258 career points and made the senior the Hoosiers’ third-greatest scorer in school history. Only Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford scored more.
Jackson-Davis bows to no one in Indiana history with 1,143 career rebounds and 271 career blocks, all-time Indiana marks.
The influence Jackson-Davis had on the improving fortunes of Indiana’s program, and to give coach Mike Woodson a positive start to his coaching regime, is inestimable.
“I don’t think we’re sitting here today if it wasn’t for Trayce. He could have left two days after I got the job, but he decided to stay on board,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I pushed him on and off the court. A lot of nights and days, it wasn’t pretty for him, but he got better. He benefited from it, and our team benefited from it.”
Indiana guard Trey Galloway was upset in the locker room that the Hoosiers couldn’t carry Jackson-Davis further into the tournament.
“It hurts because of all of the things that he’s done. Not just him, but Miller (Kopp) and Race (Thompson), Chilly (Nathan Childress) and (Michael) Shipp, they put so much into this. We wanted to keep going for them, and they fought so hard for us,” Galloway said.
COMPLAINING?
Both during the TNT broadcast and in his postgame press conference, Woodson indicated the Hoosiers were distracted by complaining.
“We were complaining a lot. You can’t do that in big-time college basketball games. They let you play,” Woodson said. “And you should want to be in that position to be let to play. We didn’t compete. They were the better team tonight.”
Jackson-Davis agreed to a point.
“There was definitely some complaining, but we’re just competitors. We’re trying to compete. So it happens,” Jackson-Davis said.
GUARDING TJD
Miami coach Jim Larranaga noted Jackson-Davis is “unguardable” one-on-one, but he was happy with the defense-by-committee approach the Hurricanes took.
“We basically put our whole team on him. Starting with Norchad (Omier) on him. Then Anthony Walker guarded him, then Jordan Miller,” Larranaga said.
Jackson-Davis only took four shots in the first half, the fourth-highest total on the team. One of the issues Indiana’s guards had was the defense above Jackson-Davis. Very often, Miami assigned one of its guards to shield the vision of Indiana’s guards, who couldn’t find the senior.
“We just tried to give whoever was guarding him a lot of help from behind by the guards. I thought we did a terrific job of that,” Larranaga said.
OMIER FOCUSED ON JOB
Omier, who entered the NCAA Tournament questionable with an ankle injury, certainly eliminated any doubt about his fitness Sunday.
Omier had 17 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, the primary reason Miami had 29 second-chance points and the Hoosiers were sent home.
Omier was asked why he was so dominant on the offensive glass.
“If I’m being honest, I really don’t know. I just like playing with my teammates. They always motivate me to go do what I love to do, and I love rebounding,” Omier said. “I just went out, Isaiah (Wong), Nijel (Pack), Jordan (Miller) were scoring, and I went do to my job. I rebound. That’s what I did.”
The rebounding haul is not unusual for Omier. He has had five games where he had more than 17 rebounds, including a career-high 26. His nine offensive rebounds were his second-best output of his career.
PACK APPRECIATIVE
Nijel Pack is an Indianapolis native and was not recruited by then-Indiana coach Archie Miller after Pack starred at Lawrence Central.
Obviously, beating the Hoosiers had special meaning for the guard, who scored 12 points.
“It’s definitely a blessing to be here. Childhood dream to be in this tournament, and getting to play against your home school is obviously an amazing experience,” Pack said. “This is our first stop, but we’ve obviously got plenty more steps to go.”
The Hurricanes will face the Midwest Regional top seed Houston in Kansas City on Friday.