CINCINNATI – Indiana had expectations placed upon it in the preseason. The Hoosiers entered the season in the top 20 and were picked to win the Big Ten.
Their accolades were based on the presence of All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and the most familiar returning roster in the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers hadn’t done anything on the court going into Friday’s Gavitt Games contest at Xavier to burnish their credentials.
So after an 81-79 over the Musketeers, the No. 12 Hoosiers felt good they proved something in their first test of the season.
“It feels great. Obviously, we had high expectations coming into this year, and this was our first big test,” said Jackson-Davis, who let his game talk loudest with a dominant 30-point effort. “It was a really hostile environment, and I’m glad the young guys got the experience with this game, and I’m glad we won because it will only boost their confidence.”
One of those young guys was freshman swingman Malik Reneau. Indiana coach Mike Woodson once again demonstrated his confidence in Reneau as he was on the floor with the game on the line instead of experienced Race Thompson.
Reneau made a couple of key plays in the late-going, a late shot-clock leaner with 4:11 left and a deflected inbounds pass at the death to clinch the win.
“Road games? They’re going to have that atmosphere. You’re going to have the crowd against us. You’re not going to get the calls. You just have to go out, play as a team and play hard,” Reneau said.
He was also wisely deferential to his All-American teammate when asked why he was a “nightmare matchup.”
“They’re too worried about Trayce,” Reneau said.
TECHNICAL FOULS
Xavier Johnson and Reneau were both called for technical fouls, Johnson in the first half and Reneau in the second. In both cases, they were for taunting and in both cases, Xavier used the technical fouls to go on a mini-run.
Woodson was not amused.
“I’m going to stay on them about that because it can be the difference between winning and losing games. If you make a shot, you’re supposed to make a shot. If you make a dunk or layup, that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Woodson said.
Jackson-Davis took a diplomatic tone.
“I listened to both of them. X (Johnson) didn’t say anything. He just looked at their bench. It is what it is with that one, and Malik plays with so much energy,” Jackson-Davis said. “I never want to tell him to stop playing. So during the game I’m telling him to play hard and make up for it.”
Still, Woodson doesn’t want the issue to have to be made up for in the first place.
“You don’t have to taunt and do the unnecessary things to get us in trouble,” Woodson said. “I’m going to stay on them. It’s just unprofessional to me. C’mon, that’s huge in a close ballgame.”
XAVIER PERSPECTIVE
Xavier coach Sean Miller heaped praise on the Hoosiers in the wake of the loss. Clearly, Jackson-Davis and his 30 points were chief on his mind.
“Because of how much experience he’s gained, it’s really hard to double-team him -- much harder than it would have been two or three years ago,” Miller said. “You have to guard him one-on-one. There aren’t a lot of big guys who can move their feet. Trayce took our big guys’ punches and did a great job.”
Miller lamented the start of the second half when a two-point Xavier lead quickly morphed into an eight-point Indiana advantage.
“The first four minutes of the second half were what I was most disappointed in. We weren’t ready,” Miller said. “We fouled five times in five minutes. We couldn’t get our defense set, missed a couple shots and didn’t have the same energy. Indiana can really play when they get up and down. They can push.”
Against an Indiana team that didn’t have it from long range Friday -- the Hoosiers were just 4-of-12 from 3-point range -- Xavier went zone a couple of times in the second half, but Miller pointed out Indiana’s 3-point makes were timely in taking the Musketeers out of that gambit.
“Indiana knows what they’re doing against the zone. Two of their four 3s on the night came against our zone,” said Miller, referring to 3-pointers by Johnson and Miller Kopp in the second half.