PORTLAND, Ore. -- Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will face another offseason of questions about his future.
Jackson-Davis didn’t commit whether he’s returning to IU for his senior season or declaring for the NBA draft following Thursday night’s 82-53 NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Mary’s.
Last offseason, first-year coach Mike Woodson convinced Jackson-Davis to stay after a blunt film session exposed what he needed to work on in his game to reach the NBA level.
“I’m not really worried about that right now,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m just going to worry about being with my teammates, being in the moment and talk to Coach Woodson like I did last offseason, and we’ll go from there. There’s preparation in everything I do, and I’ve got to have a plan. There’s still no timetable.”
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was held under 20 points for the first time in five postseason games, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and one blocked shot. But the four prior postseason games for Jackson-Davis, in which he averaged 26.3 points and 8.5 rebounds, may have raised his stock in the minds of some NBA scouts and personnel executives.
Overall, Jackson-Davis finished the year averaging 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while earning All-Big Ten defensive team honors.
Jackson-Davis said returning for his junior season and reaching the NCAA Tournament after coming up short his first two years was a satisfying experience.
“Even the run in the Big Ten tournament, beating Michigan, beating Illinois -- if not for that, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just seeing the Hoosier Hysteria that was on display, it was a blessing to be a part and then seeing our guys rally when adversity struck and being able to compete and climb your way back in it and make that Big Ten run -- it’s just an honor and blessing to be there.”
CHEERLEADER STEALS SHOW
Though IU’s 82-53 loss to Saint Mary’s turned out to be a rough day for Hoosier fans in attendance, an IU cheerleader provided a light-hearted moment.
With the ball stuck atop the backboard after a Jackson-Davis stop, tall players from both IU and Saint Mary’s were unable to reach it, even with a pole. An official on a chair was unable to reach the ball with a stick as well.
Enter an IU female cheerleader, Cassidy Cerny of Avon, who with a hoist from a male cheerleader, Nathan Paris of Floyd Knobs, was able to reach above the backboard and free the ball to resume play.
Cerny and Paris received a loud ovation from both IU and Saint Mary’s fans and were interviewed by the broadcast team on TBS shortly after their feat.
GERONIMO LEADS BENCH
IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo had a second straight strong effort off the bench for IU, finishing with nine points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. The 6-6 Geronimo averaged 12 points and 6.5 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games.
Geronimo said the performances should help his confidence going forward to his junior season.
“Knowing that I'm able to provide to help my team win,” Geronimo said. “And just being able to work with my team is always a good experience. It was a good experience.”
