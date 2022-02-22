COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An injury to sophomore swingman Trey Galloway moved Parker Stewart back into the starting lineup for Indiana on Monday night.
Stewart responded with 11 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hoosiers fell 80-69 in overtime to No. 22 Ohio State at Value City Arena.
It was Stewart’s highest scoring game since scoring 11 points at Iowa on Nov. 13. He went 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
“I just go out there and follow the game plan and play hard to try to help the team win,” Stewart said. “If coach wants me to be more assertive or calls a play for me, then that is what I’ll do as well. I do what’s asked of me and trust coach will lead the team in the right direction.”
Stewart had a harder time on the defensive end containing Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham, who finished with 27 points. IU didn’t have any answers to stop Branham, who went 9-of-13 from the field and 8-of-8 from the foul line.
“Branham is a good player,” Stewart said. “We wanted to force him to his left hand. That was the game plan. In the second half, we had to adjust our pick-n-roll coverage on him to switching to try to prevent him from getting downhill.
“He made some tough shots, and we also made some mistakes guarding him, letting him get to his right hand. I take the blame for that because I guarded him most of the night.”
LIDDELL ASKS TO GUARD TJD
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell asked to take on the role to guard IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis before the game Sunday.
Liddell got the better of the matchup, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Jackson-Davis went 3-of-9 from the field, winding up with 13 points.
Jackson-Davis could have had a bigger night but left seven points at the free throw line, going 7-of-13, which included a missed front end of a one-and-one in the first half.
ETC.
• IU dropped its fourth straight game at Value City Arena.
• Its last win at OSU came on March 4, 2017, a 96-92 decision.
• IU dropped to 2-7 on the road 0-2 in overtime this season. The Hoosiers suffered a 112-110 double-overtime defeat at Syracuse on Nov. 30.
