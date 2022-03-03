BLOOMINGTON -- An emotional Senior Night for Indiana ended Wednesday with a 69-66 loss to Rutgers and some tears from senior forward Race Thompson.
Thompson and guard Parker Stewart were both honored following the game, along with IU’s senior student basketball managers.
“It hurts because you want to win for Race and then Parker,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “This is a special night for those guys. I remember 43 years ago, man, today playing my last game in this building and winning a Big Ten title. I wanted nothing more for them to at least experience winning on Senior Night, and we fell short.”
Thompson began his address by thanking his parents, then broke down in tears before thanking his teammates.
“You are all my brothers forever,” Thompson said.
The 6-foot-8 Thompson emerged as arguably IU’s most consistent player, averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds this season. He finished with 12 points and three rebounds in what could be his final game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“Race is my guy,” Thompson said. “To see him maybe playing his last game here, I mean, we were trying to pull for him. We were trying to pull that one out. We were sad for him, and my heart hurts for him.”
In a videotaped message, Stewart discussed his journey from Penn State to Tennessee-Martin to Indiana, where he transferred at the start of the spring semester in 2021. Stewart talked about his close relationship with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.
“He lost his father the same time I lost my father, so we had a connection,” Stewart said.
Stewart has started 25 of 28 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.
Stewart and Thompson both have the option to come back next year but decided to do Senior Day ceremonies. Fans chanted “One more year” as Thompson finished his address, and he saluted the crowd before heading back to the locker room.
PROTECTING HOMECOURT
Woodson made protecting homecourt a theme heading into the 2021-22 season. But after starting the year 12-0 at home, which included an upset of rival Purdue, Indiana finished the year losing four of its final six home contests.
Still, IU’s overall 14-4 home mark was its best since going 13-3 at home in the 2019-20 regular season. The Hoosiers ended up that season 15-4 at home, winning two games in the NIT before falling to Wichita State at home in the NIT quarterfinals.
FIVE IN A ROW
Rutgers extending its win streak to five in a row with its last-second win over the Hoosiers on Wednesday night.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Scarlet Knights and put them back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Emotions were high for Rutgers, evidenced by a scuffle between IU point guard Xavier Johnson and Rutgers point guard Paul Mulcahy with Mulcahy getting ejected after an apparent blow to Johnson's head.
“I was talking to the referees,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “It’s just that time of the game. Lot of emotion. Just happened.
“I’ll have to see it on film and stuff. It was directly down the bench from me, so I didn’t get a great vantage point of it. But, they said, can’t act that way. Paul’s been great. He’s been great all year. But we stepped up in light of that and made some plays down the stretch. And that’s what good teammates do. Paul’s been a great teammate his whole career.”
