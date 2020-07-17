BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University announced Friday that it has paused voluntary football workouts after six participants tested positive for COVID-19 during testing this week.
The decision comes four days after IU coach Tom Allen expressed optimism the college football season would start on time this fall. Allen said at that time a “small number” of the four positive tests reported by IU last week involved the football program.
Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test of an athlete, coach or staff member results in isolation until further notice. Contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.
IU has not disclosed how many of its football players have been placed in quarantine at this point.
This pause does not impact individuals who have been cleared to participate in voluntary workouts from the IU’s men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey programs.
All of IU’s athletes were required to sign pledge forms saying they would adhere to social distancing and wearing masks before returning to workouts. A handful of IU football players, however, did not adhere to social distancing or mask guidelines when they gathered with friends for a boat party on Lake Monroe in a video that surfaced on social media late last month.
“We’ve had some situations where we found out they weren’t doing that, and we had to get all over them,” Allen said. “All you got to do is look on social media and see people still kind of refuse to follow it, which is frustrating, and it’s having more implications in certain parts of the country, and numbers are reflecting that.
“I hope that they will listen, and, once again, it’s about being unselfish. It’s about deciding I’m going to put my team in front of me and the desire to want to play this fall in front of my own personal desire to go out and quote-un-quote have a good time. You got to make some sacrifices.”
IU is the second Big Ten program to pause voluntary workouts this month. Ohio State paused its voluntary football workouts after an undisclosed amount of positive COVID-19 tests within the football program before resuming workouts last week.
Another Big Ten program, Michigan, reported eight positive COVID-19 tests of student-athletes Friday out of 635 total tests.
A record 70,254 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country Thursday as the virus continues to peak. Indiana reported 735 new cases Thursday. Monroe County issued a face mask requirement starting at 5 p.m. Friday in an effort to quell the virus in Bloomington and its surrounding cities.
