BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s last Final Four team 20 years ago included a range of personalities, from the philosophic swingman A.J. Moye to wisecracking guard Dane Fife to pick-up driving, country-boy forward Jarrad Olde.
IU’s run to the national title game in 2002 didn’t result in a sixth banner hanging from the rafters of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but it did galvanize a Hoosier fanbase two years removed from the firing of iconic coach Bob Knight.
“The most important thing I’ll remember from it is the smiles we put on people’s faces,” Fife said. “It really brought Indiana together.
“We didn’t win it all, so we don’t get to see a sixth banner which I would prefer. But I think in the end it just -- the greatest time of our lives. That was it. We’ll be 100 years old someday and talking about the glory days, and that will come up.”
It was an older team. Six of the 11 on the roster were juniors or seniors. But two of its stars, Moye and 6-foot-11 forward Jared Jeffries, a local standout from Bloomington North and the 2000 national Gatorade player of the year, were sophomores.
Two years earlier, players such as Fife threatened to leave after Knight’s firing on the heels of a player abuse scandal.
“There’s no away around it,” Fife said. “It hurt. It was painful because that was my dream. Everybody has dreams. That was one of my dreams, to go to Indiana to play for Coach Knight and to do all the things that Indiana had been successful in doing and just be part of this truly great program.”
Players agreed to stay when Mike Davis was promoted from assistant coach. Davis and assistant John Treloar were instrumental in earning the trust of the players during the transition.
“They didn’t want to deviate from any of Coach Knight’s principles and values, and I think we all collectively together decided we were going to play and utilize -- use it as motivation,” Fife said. “That we were going to play for Coach Knight, ourselves and Indiana.”
Davis, now the head coach at Detroit Mercy, described himself as a “nervous wreck” as a 40-year-old, first-time head coach taking over for Knight in 2000.
“You are on a stage that very few people get a chance to be on, and that’s the head coach of a Power 5 school that’s one of the top 10 in the history of college basketball,” Davis said. “So it’s important to be so detailed about everything, just really was obsessed with every phase of the game and spent so many hours watching film, breaking down players and just strategies.”
IU’s first season under Davis in 2000-01 ended with a 21-13 record and an upset loss to Kent State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But the Hoosiers jelled under Davis in 2001-02, finishing the regular season as Big Ten co-champions at 19-10 and 11-5 in the league. Tom Coverdale, a Noblesville product and 1998 Mr. Basketball, emerged as a playmaking guard. Jeffries was a force inside, and Fife was a defensive pest, averaging 1.4 steals per game.
“Jeffries was a leader,” Davis said. “Dane Fife was a leader, and they had guys who looked up to them, and then they brought everybody together.”
After losing to Iowa on a last-second shot in the Big Ten tournament, IU was sent out west to Sacramento, California, as a No. 5 seed to face 12-seeded Utah to start the NCAA Tournament. Utah’s head coach, the late Rick Majerus, led the Utes to a national title game appearance in 1998 and had built a strong program.
“Rick Majerus had never lost a first-round game, and so it was really a game we had to be ready,” Davis said. “We had to be detailed. We had to be ready to counter everything they did.”
Said Fife: “We lost in the first round of the previous two tournaments. We were going on hope. I don’t think there was anyone thinking we were going to make a run like we did, although it wasn’t out of the question.”
IU was on point, blowing out Utah 67-56, then knocking off 13-seeded UNC-Wilmington 76-67 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Fife said the veteran IU group was loose enough to enjoy the ride. He often did impersonations of teammates.
“Everybody was comfortable around everybody,” Fife said. “There wasn’t an outcast. It was just a group that paid its dues and fought together. …
“George Leach was this big, playful teddy bear. Odle was your typical like a roughneck farmer, always had a chewing tobacco. I think he’s quit now which is good, had his pickup, had his muffler altered so it sounded like a NASCAR muffler.
“Moye always spoke like he was a philosopher no matter what he was talking about. Jeffries wasn’t funny, but he tried to be funny so it allowed him to fit in, and then Coverdale was, Cov. He used to impersonate Coach Knight walking, and one day Coach Knight actually caught him impersonating him, and he just cracked a little smile.”
IU returned closer to home facing Duke in the Sweet 16. What awaited them was a formidable test, defending national champion and No. 1-ranked team led by Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. By then, though, the Hoosiers had belief.
“I felt like we could beat anybody to be honest with you, but that’s because we had guys that could really shoot the basketball, and we had long guys that could block shots and defend well,” Davis said. “But they had a lot of pros on that team. They had a bunch of NBA guys.”
Jeffries had a dominant game inside with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Moye came up with two clutch free throws and a clutch block of Carlos Boozer in the final seconds off a missed free throw, allowing IU to escape with a 74-73 win.
From there, IU had a rematch with Kent State in the Elite Eight. The Hoosiers rode a hot-shooting effort, going 11-for-16 from 3-point range, to an 81-69 win.
“Moye and Odle, when they hit ones in the first half, Moye was doing his little boxers impersonation. I knew we were in great shape,” Fife said. “That was special because we had lost to Kent State the year before, and there was some inappropriate trash talk, unnecessary trash talk.”
IU reached the Final Four for the first time since 1992, and the trip to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta was a homecoming of sorts for Davis, who grew up three hours away from Atlanta in Fayette, Alabama.
“All of my family got a chance to come over,” Davis said. “The fans, our crowd was unbelievable, unbelievable, and it’s something as a coach you want to give to your fans. You want to give them lifetime memories.”
At the Final Four, IU knocked off Oklahoma, coincidentally coached by future IU coach Kelvin Sampson, 73-64 to reach the national title game. But the run ended in the final as IU ran out of gas in a 64-52 loss to Juan Dixon-led Maryland.
Coverdale tried to play through a sprained ankle he suffered in the Elite Eight win but was ineffective, which played a role in IU falling short. So did Maryland’s size and depth.
“They kept bringing big guy after big guy off the bench, and that really hurt us,” Fife said. “They really hurt us on the glass. They killed us on the glass, and we weren’t getting second looks very often, so every shot we took we needed it to fall. Because of Coverdale’s injury combined with their incredible size, it was a problem for us. I think we just -- we didn’t execute down the stretch. We had the lead around eight minutes, but we didn’t execute down the stretch as well as we should have.”
IU was unable to capitalize on the Final Four run the following season. Jeffries declared for the NBA draft in 2002, where he was taken 11th overall in the first round by the Washington Wizards, and went on to an 11-year career. Davis coached at IU for four more seasons but was unable to get IU past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and resigned before the end of the 2005-06 season.
Fife, who went on to a coaching career at IU, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Michigan State and then back at IU, said teammates have gotten together for one reunion but stay in touch.
“We’ve gotten together a couple of times,” Fife said. “One major one. Everybody’s got young families right now, spread out all over the country, so -- but we’ll email. Certain groups will email every once in a while or text. It’s like we don’t miss a beat.”
Davis, who went on to coach at Alabama-Birmingham and Texas Southern before his latest stop at Detroit Mercy, said what he’s most proud of is how the players have developed as people following their college careers.
“It’s the best feeling you can ever have as a coach, playing for a national championship,” Davis said. “How many percentage of coaches get to do that? And so I’ll always reflect on it. But then once the tournament time comes, it takes you all the way back to when you were participating in it. You know how it feels, how the fans feel about it. It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”