BLOOMINGTON – As Indiana winds down spring football camp this week, no clear-cut favorite has emerged at its most important position.
IU head coach Tom Allen mentioned returning senior Jack Tuttle, Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak and sophomore Donaven McCulley as quarterbacks who have shown progress this spring. Sophomore Dexter Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL and walk-on Grant Gremel, who started the Purdue game last season, also are competing for the job.
“These next couple of months are going to be critical in their growth as well,” Allen said. “I appreciate how hard they have worked, and we’ve got to be able to find the best guy that ends up being the one that we think is better to lead our team.”
IU wrapped up its 14th spring practice Thursday and will hold a scrimmage Saturday in its final spring workout. The Hoosiers chose not to hold a public spring game this season and haven’t had one since 2019.
Allen said he’s seen improvement in accuracy and decision-making from both Tuttle and Bazelak in spring drills.
“Those to me are key things, to be able to throw the ball accurately and to throw it with decisiveness,” Allen said.
Tuttle was limited to just six games last season due to foot injuries, passing for 423 yards with two two touchdowns and five interceptions. Bazelak passed for 2,548 yards with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions last year at Missouri.
As a true freshman last season without the benefit of a spring camp, McCulley passed for 475 yards with two TDs and two interceptions while rushing for 135 yards and two TDs.
“To be able to maximize his skillset to be able to help this team in every way possible, to me that’s really the key for (McCulley) as well,” Allen said.
LUCAS, SHIVERS STANDING OUT
Allen mentioned speedy freshman running back Jaylin Lucas and Auburn transfer running back Shaun Shivers among players who have stood out in recent scrimmages.
“Lucas is one that every scrimmage we’ve had continues to flash more and more,” Allen said. “I think that’s become very obvious. Shaun Shivers (is) another one that continues to just show who he is.”
Among receivers, Allen said Cam Camper and Emery Simmons have remained consistent and David Baker has had his most productive camp so far at IU.
“Getting him healthy has kind of been the issue in the past and staying healthy,” Allen said. “So that’s something we’re seeing more of, which is great.”
Other receivers making plays in the passing game, Allen said, have included Malachi Holt-Bennett, Javon Swinton and tight end A.J. Barner.
OFFENSIVE LINE DEVELOPING
Allen said guard/tackle Matthew Bedford and tackle Luke Haggard have stepped up as leaders on the offensive line this spring. Redshirt sophomore Khalil Benson, who suffered a torn ACL in October 2020, redshirt freshman Vinny Fiacable and redshirt freshman Joshua Sales are among young players who are making progress.
Guard/center Zach Carpenter, Allen said, has gotten into better shape this spring and it’s resulted into more productive practices. The 6-foot-5, 304-pound Carpenter, a transfer from Michigan, started three games at guard for IU last season.
“We need that growth to continue, and he’s doing a great job,” Allen said.
THIRD CB COMPETITION
Allen referred to defensive back Noah Pierre as “the MVP of the defense this spring” due to his positional versatility in the secondary.
Pierre is vying for a nickel corner spot as the third cornerback behind starters Jaylin Williams and Tiawan Mullen, though other younger players have emerged as well. Among them are sophomore Lem Watley-Neely and redshirt freshman Larry Smith.
“Lem Whatley is a guy that had missed some time, got injured, hasn’t seen a lot of him in the past,” Allen said. “I’ve really been encouraged by the way he’s practiced and recovered from a season-ending injury last year and has good burst, good size and is a really physical tackler. Larry Smith same thing.”
Jon Haynes, a transfer from Ole Miss who was limited last season due to injuries, is another player Allen said is capable of handling the third corner spot.
“When he got into fall camp, he was one of our most gifted athletes on the entire team and had the Achilles issue last year and never got to where he was able to play,” Allen said. “So we ended up red-shirting him, and now he’s back. He’s another guy to me that adds a lot of depth.”