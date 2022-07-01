BLOOMINGTON — Indiana released its non-conference basketball schedule on Friday, which includes four games against teams that will potentially be ranked in the preseason Top 25.
Highlighting IU’s non-conference slate will be games at Kansas (Dec. 17), at Xavier in the Gavitt Games (Nov. 18), home against North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge (Nov. 30) and at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas against Arizona (Dec. 10).
IU will open the season Nov. 7 at home against Morehead State, a team that was the runner up in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and finished the season with a KenPom national rating of 118 out of 351 Division 1 schools.
“It’s important to prepare yourself with high-level competition as much as possible as your team gets ready for a 20-game Big Ten schedule,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “When you look at teams like North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona and Xavier, we can expect to be challenged very early. What you are telling recruits is that you can expect to play big time games in front of exceptional atmospheres and in top notch venues by playing at Indiana”
Overall, the average KenPom rating of IU’s non-conference opponents is 169.9. Of IU’s 11 non-conference opponents, six are rated below 200, including two below 300 (Arkansas-Little Rock 328 and Bethune Cookman 333).
In addition, IU will host two exhibition games to start the season, facing Marian on Oct. 29 and St. Francis (Ind.) on Nov. 3.
The Big Ten schedule, tip times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
The full IU 2022-23 non-conference schedule:
Oct 29 – Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 3 – St. Francis, Ind. (exhibition)
Nov. 7 – Morehead State
Nov. 10 – Bethune Cookman
Nov. 18 – at Xavier
Nov. 20 – Miami, Ohio (Hoosier Classic, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)
Nov. 23 – Little Rock (Hoosier Classic)
Nov. 25 – Jackson State (Hoosier Classic)
Nov. 30 – North Carolina (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)
Dec. 10 – vs. Arizona (Las Vegas)
Dec. 17 – at Kansas
Dec. 20 – Elon
Dec. 23 – Kennesaw State
PURDUE TO FACE MARQUETTE
The Big Ten and Big East Conferences announced Purdue will host Marquette in Mackey Arena as part of the Gavitt Games. The matchup will take place Nov. 15 with time and TV to be determined.
Purdue will make its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games and play its third straight game in the event against Marquette. The Boilermakers are 1-2 in the series between the Big Ten and the Big East, having lost to Villanova in 2016, defeated Marquette in 2017 and lost to Marquette in 2019.
The Purdue non-conference schedule also includes games at Florida State (ACC / Big Ten Challenge) vs. Davidson (Indy Classic). The Boilermakers also will compete in the elite Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Ore., over Thanksgiving.