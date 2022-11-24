BLOOMINGTON — Wednesday's game against Little Rock was the first one at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season that felt kind of -- what's the right word? Perfunctory.
I don't mean the effort on the floor from the Hoosiers, I mean just the general vibe around the game. Maybe it's because Thanksgiving is imminent? Maybe it's because Indiana plays again in two days? Maybe it's because Little Rock doesn't move the needle as an opponent?
Even the final score was ho-hum, an 87-68 victory anyone would have expected going into it.
It's probably all of those things, but one more important thing sticks out above all else ... everyone who follows the Hoosiers is waiting impatiently until No. 1 North Carolina visits Assembly Hall next Wednesday.
The Little Rock game was just one more mile marker on the way to that showdown, and even with the unanticipated jeopardy of not having the services of Trayce Jackson-Davis, not one person at Assembly Hall had much doubt the Hoosiers would win regardless.
Little Rock made it difficult at times, but once Indiana focused in the final 10 minutes, there was only going to be one outcome.
The Hoosier Classic, of which all three games this week are a part, is not unlike being on a subway. You're three stations away from your destination, but you have no control on how long it takes to get there. You have to ride it out.
Miami (Ohio), Little Rock and Jackson State (next on Friday) do provide game experience for the freshmen, Mike Woodson can go deeper into his rotation, and it's a chance to build confidence for players who need it but that's all it is.
None of those things tell us whether Indiana will live up to expectations or exceed them when the schedule ramps up significantly next week.
These games feel like what they are ... marking time. Are we there yet? Just one more game to go, and then we all finally get what we want.
Here's four more takeaways from the win over Little Rock:
RENEAU EXTREMES
Malik Reneau seemed like he was trying to replicate Trayce Jackson-Davis's production in the stroke of a single half to start the game.
The freshman scored eight of his 10 first-half points in the first 10 minutes of the game. He was the most prolific Hoosier in terms of shooting in the first half with 10 shots taken. He also had four rebounds before halftime.
In the second half, however, Reneau was nowhere to be found. He got into foul trouble, with three fouls in four minutes, but there were other issues, too.
Woodson didn't seem thrilled with Reneau's defense, one of the main reasons he got three fouls in the first place, and Reneau wasn't as involved in the offense as he didn't take a single second-half shot.
PACE OF THE GAME?
My impression watching the game was Indiana was more deliberate in the first half and more aggressive getting to the basket in the second half. The statistics kind of bear that out ... if you dig hard enough.
My impression isn't backed up by field goal numbers. Indiana attempted 35 field goals in the first half, its second-highest first-half total of the season after the Hoosiers attempted 37 against Miami. This despite the fact they didn't have Jackson-Davis to play off of as they typically would to drag defenders away from the rim.
In the second half, Indiana only attempted 24 field goals, making a tidy 16 of them.
However, the free throw numbers more or less bear out what I thought my mind was telling me I was seeing. Indiana only attempted five free throws in the first half, making just two of them. In the second half, Indiana was in the double bonus before the 10-minute mark and went to the line 14 times, making 11.
Later in the second half, when Thompson and Xavier Johnson established their one-two connection, Indiana played faster and without Little Rock doing any fouling or much else in resistance.
WORD OF THE DAY
You might recall the gag the Hoosiers put on the media after Sunday's win over Miami. Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates were assigned by Race Thompson to slip in a reference to "chicken" (Kopp) and "banana" (Bates), and both successfully accomplished their mission.
On Wednesday, it was Thompson's turn to hit the dais for the press conference. Lying in wait in the back of the room was Kopp, recording it all for posterity.
Thompson's word was "reindeer," and he wasn't able to slip the word in during his answers to the media. He was immediately disappointed in himself as he left the media room.
Have to say, that's not an easy word to just slip in casually. I don't get a vote, but I think he should get a re-do.
AROUND THE BIG TEN
With Multi-Team Exempt (MTE) tournaments going on coast-to-coast, the Big Ten had a busy Wednesday. There were heights reached and lows mined.
On the high side, Ohio State defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the Maui Invitational. The Buckeyes went 2-1 in Maui and finished fifth.
In the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capristrano, California, Minnesota fell to UNLV 71-62 -- the Golden Gophers' second loss of the season.
I suppose the lowest lows depend on your point of view. Big Ten schools played not one, but two 43-42 games Wednesday.
Wisconsin was just slightly less worse than Dayton as the Badgers won by that 43-42 score in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
The Badgers and Flyers combined to shoot a ghastly 30-for-102. Dayton only scored 14 points in the first half. The Badgers shot 23.7% overall. Gross.
Northwestern lost 43-42, though at least it was to No. 13 Auburn in the title game of the Cancun Challenge. Another shooting classic as the Wildcats and Tigers combined for a 27-for-106 effort.
Hideous, but in this case, Northwestern deserves quite a bit of credit. Auburn averaged 76.6 points entering the game, so to hold the Tigers 33 points below their average is impressive ... even if the Wildcats not being able to take advantage of it anyway is completely on-brand for their basketball program.
Outside of the MTE's, aforementioned Jackson State played at Michigan on Wednesday. Michigan won 78-68, but the Tigers played the Wolverines even in the second half.