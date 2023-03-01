BLOOMINGTON — Tuesday's night Bloomington Breakdown for the No. 15 Indiana men's basketball team finally crystallized in my mind what I've suspected about the Hoosiers all season long.
I don't trust them.
Mind you, a 90-68 home loss to Iowa is an extreme example of the lack of trust the Hoosiers have built up in my mind, but it's the best example yet.
I've been grappling with this lack of trust all season without really knowing how to articulate it and knowing the right moment to express it. The internal struggle has been real because Indiana is 10-4 since Jan. 14.
And in some cases, there's been brilliance mixed in that makes you want to believe. Both wins over Purdue were very impressive. Indiana going into Champaign, Illinois, in January and dominating the Fighting Illini was a head-turner.
Individual performances have made you want to believe, too. Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a picture of excellence all season long, but Jalen Hood-Schifino has been equally good, no more so than his 35-point domination in West Lafayette on Saturday.
The efficiency-based rankings have mostly been in Indiana's corner all season, but I wondered why. Until the Purdue sweep, Indiana's resume consisted of a very solid win at Xavier and at Illinois. Other than that, home wins you'd expect against a good-but-not-great Big Ten.
Indiana has gotten away with some close calls, too. The road wins at Minnesota on Jan. 25 and at Michigan on Feb. 11. The home win over Illinois on Feb. 18. These were games that could easily have been losses, but to Indiana's credit, it nosed its way over the finish line.
The only game that went the other way was the two-point loss at Northwestern on Feb. 15, but even then, the Hoosiers were outplayed for most of the game. For the most part, Indiana has lived well in 50/50 games.
I even began to believe a bit after Indiana's 79-71 win at Purdue on Saturday. Finally, the resume seemed to catch up with perception.
The Hoosiers were a solid No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed, maybe even a No. 3. Indiana still didn't have a proven third scorer, but Trey Galloway, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson were stepping up on occasion to fill the role. Perhaps it was time to put away my misgivings and buy in?
Ah, but just when it seemed safe, I was guilty of being a prisoner of the moment. And so did many others. There were Final Four headlines, predictions of NBA stardom for Hood-Schifino, all of that ride-the-wave stuff I ought to know better than to fall a victim to when there's evidence in the bank that suggests there was a valley coming.
This was doubly true given the collective amnesia that conveniently blocked out the fact the Hoosiers gave up 45 points in the second half in an 80-65 loss at Michigan State just one game prior. In that sense, the Iowa performance fits right in with the on-again, off-again nature of the season.
This loss, one in which Iowa embarrassed the Hoosiers and their matador defense, won't be so easy to shake off as that Michigan State defeat was.
Indiana is good enough to make an NCAA Tournament run. Given the right matchup and focus, Indiana could at least be a Sweet 16 team.
Focus is the rub. Indiana just doesn't seem to be able to maintain consistent focus over a sustained period. Problems you think are solved, such as defense on straight-line drives, crop back up like a bad day on Whack-A-Mole.
As good as the Hoosiers have been at times, the dread that floats around in the back of my mind is they have a stink bomb like Tuesday's performance in them, too. Time is running out for the Hoosiers to change their narrative
Here's four more takeaways from Tuesday's defeat to Iowa:
EMBARRASSING DEFENSE
The early 3-pointers Iowa got certainly pushed the Hawkeyes in the right direction. However, the most embarrassing stretch for Indiana came later in the first half.
At one point, the Hawkeyes scored five straight field goals on drives to the basket. In every case, there was a significant mistake made by an Indiana defender.
It started with a Patrick McCaffery back-door layup to make it 31-20. Miller Kopp lost McCaffery, and he was wide-open on his cut.
Tony Perkins, who might make my All-Indiana Killer team if I bother to do one, then escaped Galloway's attention for another layup to make it 33-20.
Three possessions later came a humbling stretch for Hood-Schifino. Perkins managed to slip from Hood-Schifino's attention on three consecutive series.
Hood-Schifino was a step behind the Indianapolis native, and Perkins scored three straight layups. A 3-pointer by Kris Murray on the next Iowa possession made it 43-26.
It was as brutally poor a stretch of defensive basketball as you'll ever see. That it came after Indiana had seemingly recovered from Iowa's 12-2 start made it all the worse.
WOODSON DISPLEASED
Naturally, none of the above pleased Indiana coach Mike Woodson very much.
His press conference clocked in at a tidy 2 minutes, 19 seconds. As someone who asks questions, and who was thrown the first question Tuesday, you know you're not going to get much. What can be said that none of us hadn't already seen? Yet, that's the job and people want to know what the man in charge had to say about it.
I asked a tame question about what you tell your team after a performance like that. Among other things, Woodson went on to describe it as a "bull---- performance."
I've seen some reaction that suggested Woodson was angry. That's not the word I would choose. I would definitely say he was irritated. I didn't mind his answer to my question at all, nor his tone. I thought it was refreshingly honest and accurate.
LACK OF THREES
Among the strange things that defined Indiana's night? The Hoosiers did not make much effort to get their 3-point shot going.
Never closer than nine in the second half, Indiana bizarrely only attempted five 3-point shots. For most of the half, the Hoosiers were on one attempt.
Granted, Indiana only made one of those five attempts, and that came via Banks with just 38 seconds left.
However, Indiana fell back into the stereotype -- one statistics don't really back up -- that it can't, or won't, prioritize the 3-point shot. Indiana only attempted 11 3-point shots overall in the game, by far the Hoosiers' lowest total of the season.
It's an aberration based on recent games. The Hoosiers attempted 20 or more 3-pointers in their previous six contests.
JOHNSON SITUATION
Is Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson close to a return to action? After a few teases (and plenty of rumors) that suggested he was close a few weeks ago, the latest outward signs suggested he wasn't.
Johnson, who participated in some pregame warm-ups lately, had not in the previous couple of contests. Woodson threw cold water on Johnson's return when asked about it late last week.
However, on Tuesday, Johnson was not only warming up and out of his walking boot, he was in full uniform. Indiana sports information announced a few minutes before the game he wouldn't play, per Woodson's comments on his Monday radio show, but there he was.
Then, when Johnson threw down a dunk to start Indiana's last set of warm-ups, one had to wonder whether Indiana had a surprise in store.
It turned out that it didn't. Johnson did not play, but perhaps he will soon? Indiana certainly could have used Johnson on Tuesday.
The Hoosiers need him back, at a minimum, to create some options for Woodson when things aren't going well. When Woodson turned to his bench Tuesday for help, he had to go with untested Kaleb Banks and slumping Tamar Bates in the first half when things were still salvageable.