ALBANY, N.Y. — When acquaintances or people I meet for the first time find out I'm a sportswriter, they naturally have a lot of questions. One of the most popular ones is what is the locker room like?
The locker room is a private reserve few tread into, so like any forbidden fruit, it generates a lot of curiosity. Unlike pro sports, it's rare for college reporters to have that level of access, too. Only in the postseason is that access granted by the NCAA.
I hate to demystify the mystery, but to answer the question for a general audience, it's a locker room. Think of your high school gym class locker room, subtract a lot of space, add more people with cameras and phones, keep the dodgy smells and sights and there you have it.
It's not glamorous. Players hate it, the media hates it and we all wish there was a better solution.
On a night where a team meets the end of its season, it's even worse. All it took was to step into Indiana's locker room in the wake of its season-ending loss to Miami (Florida) on Sunday to disabuse yourself of the notion Indiana didn't care about its fate.
The 85-69 loss was disappointing, to be sure, but the tears that were on the cheeks of the Hoosiers and the thousand-yard stares from players who hadn't grasped their fate spoke volumes. Indiana's demise was not about lack of caring.
When you leave the locker room and the emotional vortex it pulls you into, the cold, harsh reality sets in. What did cause Indiana to fail to achieve a level of consistency that would have seen the Hoosiers have a longer postseason run?
I think it's less about caring and more about not understanding their flaws needed to recognized better by the Hoosiers themselves. That's not easy, but a dose of "the truth hurts" might have done Indiana a world of good.
Nothing changed much for the Hoosiers over the course of the season. Their faith in their pre-ordained greatness wasn't always reflected in reality, but it was never shaken.
And there is such a thing as having too much faith. Indiana was a team that seemed to get satisfied a bit too easily, thinking a mini-run of success was just going to self-sustain itself.
There was a five-game win streak in the middle of the Big Ten season that served as the counterpoint to that, but time and again, the Hoosiers proved they couldn't sustain a good run of form, certainly not the kind that serves as a basis for a long tournament run.
We know now what we couldn't have known as the season played out. Indiana's peak moments — a sweep of Purdue, a dominant road win at Illinois, an encouraging Big Ten Tournament victory over Maryland — were the teases.
The reality was better felt in the disappointing games. The road loss at Penn State, the home loss to Iowa and the second loss to the Nittany Lions at the Big Ten Tournament.
Those games were the evidence the Hoosiers would not be able to string together multiple crisp performances needed to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
I'm not sure the Hoosiers were ever on the same page of urgency. Certainly, Jackson-Davis' effort and season can't be questioned. He was brilliant to the last drop, not just in production but in his relentless drive to help Indiana succeed game to game.
Apart from some individual games here and there, I never felt like the rest of the Indiana roster was connected to game-to-game intensity like Jackson-Davis was. It was a fatal flaw.
Woodson pointed out Indiana did improve this season. He's not wrong. Indiana's win total went up by two victories, the team finished tied for second in the Big Ten and went one round further in the NCAA Tournament.
However, this season left everyone wanting more. The Hoosiers showed flashes but could never zero in on their best version of themselves when it mattered most.
So what now? The rubber hits the road in the Mike Woodson coaching era. No longer is there a generational talent manning the middle. The roster flips almost entirely to Woodson's recruits. What principles he goes forward with and how he builds the roster will be fascinating.
He hinted at it in his postgame press conference Sunday.
"It depends on personnel. When I was in New York — Trayce Jackson-Davis is the first center that I've ever coached in my career where I had to utilize my center as a post-up player," Woodson said. "I don't know where we're going to be next season in terms of how our style of play will be. But we've got to get better. I do know that."
Here's five things that will influence where Woodson can start:
SHOOTERS NEEDED
Indiana was a better 3-point shooting team than it got credit for. The Hoosiers were 41st nationally and third in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage at 37%, but much of that shooting is going away.
Miller Kopp and his 44.5% 3-point shooting is gone. Jalen Hood-Schifino converted 34%, but he's not likely to stick around.
Trey Galloway will be back, and he made 44.4%, but he only attempted two threes a game. Tamar Bates made 38.9% but slumped badly to 26.9% in February and March. Unlike Galloway, Bates had no problem firing up threes, sometimes when it was advisable not to.
What Indiana needs is multiple shooters on the floor at the same time to put pressure on defenses, something it never really had in 2023.
Bates, Galloway and C.J. Gunn will need to step up their games, and incoming freshman Gabe Cupps could play an important role, but Woodson will likely have to pour over the transfer portal to find some solutions.
HOOD-SCHIFINO STATUS
Hood-Schifino was like most freshman phenoms. He was brilliant at times, baffling to maddening at others.
The assumption is Hood-Schifino is a one-and-done. He's currently projected to be a first-round draft pick, albeit late in the first round. Not that it matters. Late first-round draft picks get paid sweetly, too.
Hood-Schifino is indeed good, but he doesn't strike me as a NBA game-changer at this stage of his development. His skill set is not that rare. He's not so overwhelmingly gifted he's going to change the fortune of a team that drafts him. He'll be a project.
Given that, I think Hood-Schifino would be well-served to spend another year honing his craft under an experienced NBA head coach in Woodson. NIL money makes this more realistic than it used to be.
Meanwhile, he'd be playing. He'd be learning how to deal with the glare of stardom, instead of the drudgery of being a two-way or G-League prospect.
Do I think this will happen? Probably not, but Indiana is obviously much better if Hood-Schifino thinks it through and decides another year of college is worth it.
ATHLETICISM
It's not that Indiana wasn't "athletic." Jackson-Davis is about as athletic as it gets, but he's gone, and so is Hood-Schifino in all likelihood. That leaves Indiana short.
At any rate, I think it's less about athleticism than how athleticism is utilized, an indictment that goes beyond Indiana and into general Big Ten criticism. I don't buy into most of the "What's Wrong With The Big Ten" narratives. I think the Big Ten's NCAA championship drought is more coincidence than anything else.
However, I do think the tournament provided a revelation on how Big Ten teams use their athletes -- too often conservatively and not often in attack mode. Miami used its athleticism to put Indiana on its heels Sunday. It would be nice if Indiana and other Big Ten teams understood the value of this trait.
OPPORTUNISTIC DEFENSE
Indiana wasn't much for creating offense out of defense. The Hoosiers only forced 11.1 turnovers per game.
It's odd because the Hoosiers emphasized creating turnovers early in the season, forcing 14.1 in the first month of the season. Then it fell to 8.6 once Big Ten play resumed for good in January.
Certainly early season caliber of opponent and the broken foot suffered by Xavier Johnson had a lot to do with all of the above. However, Indiana's overall defensive scheme could be more tailored to be a bit more opportunistic to put pressure on the opposition.
EMBRACE SOME ANALYTIC PRINCIPLES
Woodson isn't necessarily anti-analytic, either, though he approaches the dogma surrounding it with caution.
It's not that Indiana wasn't "analytic." Feeding the post is about as analytic as it gets, and when you have someone like Jackson-Davis, the post should be fed.
However, even if you take into account Jackson-Davis's brilliance, the Hoosiers were still too negligent of the 3-point line. The Hoosiers only attempted 15.3 3-pointers per game, ranked 353rd nationally of 363 Division I teams. Great as Jackson-Davis was, that's a crazy dependence on twos.
That's just one example. Hopefully, Woodson is open-minded enough to embrace some of the newer principles that have helped create successful teams at both the college and pro levels.