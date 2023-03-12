CHICAGO — Indiana's players put on a brave face in the wake of a disappointing 77-73 loss to Penn State in the second Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday.
Brave face might not be strong enough. There was a distinct tone of optimism in the remarks made. Three players — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp — were made available to the media.
One thing they all had in common? Expression of relief the loss to Penn State didn't end their season. The line of thinking was Indiana still has an NCAA Tournament to play, so the Hoosiers aren't dead yet.
Another common refrain? The Penn State loss was one to learn from and apply to the NCAA Tournament.
I want to be charitable. Really, I do. These are players speaking a few minutes after a defeat they likely haven't wrapped their own minds around yet.
It can be unfair to hold that moment in perpetuity as a matter of record when a bit more time, a bit more film evidence and a night or two to sleep on a performance might bring about a more nuanced view of things.
One of the real conundrums of game-day journalism is we often catch athletes and coaches in the bargaining phase of a loss, not the acceptance phase.
However, I think it's also fair to point out reality. Gentlemen, the time to straighten out a learning curve is over. This isn't an infinite exercise. You have reached the point where the finite becomes cruel.
Sure, there are lessons to be learned from the Penn State loss, but the whole vibe of wanting to learn and to get better have reached the last sand in the hourglass.
Maybe that cuts to the heart of what can be maddening about these Hoosiers? The sense of urgency just disappears at times.
On Saturday, Indiana had a real opportunity to put itself in a position to improve its seed in the NCAA Tournament, to say nothing of exciting its fans by clinching a must-see third game of the season against rival Purdue. A third win over Purdue? You can bet that might have vaulted the Hoosiers to the No. 3 line in today's bracket reveal.
Indiana came out firing in the first half, did pretty well to tie the game in the second half and finished with a flourish, but the lulls were pretty low indeed. Indiana is at its worst when it settles for jump shots, and that's exactly what it did for long stretches against the Nittany Lions.
If you want to attach a basketball mission to urgency, than Indiana is at its most urgent when it gets the ball to the rim. Most often via Jackson-Davis, but as it demonstrated early on, it can be via Race Thompson, too.
Anyway, it's disappointing this sense of urgency waxes and wanes throughout a game. I can't blame Indiana's players for putting a brave face on it because what other option do they have?
Indiana has NCAA Tournament potential, and the Hoosiers have typically followed a lackluster game with a decent one, so it wouldn't surprise me a bit to see Indiana start well in the tournament later this week.
I just hope the Hoosiers understand time has run out to learn from mistakes.
Here are four more takeaways from Indiana's Big Ten Tournament run:
BRACKETOLOGY
An essential website this time of year is Bracketmatrix.com, a site that compiles a consensus of bracketology soothsayers.
It's wonderfully democratic. Predictors on a national level like ESPN's Joe Lunardi rub elbows equally with mom-and-pop "amateurs" (can there ever be such a thing as a professional predictor?) and they're all thrown in the same mix.
The Hoosiers maintained an average No. 4 seed line as of this writing, though there are signs of slippage. Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm both dropped Indiana to a No. 5 seed in their end-of-Saturday update. Both had Duke, which won the ACC Tournament, jumping ahead of the Hoosiers for a No. 4 seed.
It's a minor difference between having a No. 4 and a No. 5 seed, though there is the dreaded No. 12 seed that awaits a No. 5 — 12s have famously knocked off several 5s over the years.
Being a No. 4 or a No. 5 doesn't change the game site, either. The NCAA gives geographic preference to the top seeds as it goes along, so it stands to reason the No. 4 seeds get the last of the 16 regionals (at eight sites) available.
Since the No. 5 seeds are paired with the No. 4 seeds, they also get the last of the sites available. In effect, the No. 4 seeds get what's left when the rest of the sites are picked over.
This year, Orlando, Florida, and Albany, New York, are from areas that don't have logical powerhouses in their backyards. UConn will likely go to Albany, but no other team in the northeast is a logical fit. Southern powers Houston and Alabama will likely go to Birmingham, Alabama, so Orlando is wide open for the rest.
Greensboro, North Carolina, is an outside possibility for Indiana, but Xavier, Virginia, or now Duke could claim Greensboro if they're seeded higher than the Hoosiers will be.
If Indiana is a No. 5 seed, it could back door its way to Greensboro, too, though Albany or Orlando are the favorites to be Indiana's landing spot.
BATES DOESN'T FLINCH
Tamar Bates has been mired in a terrible slump. Entering the Big Ten Tournament, the last time Bates shot 50% or better in a game was against Michigan State on Jan. 22.
However, maybe the worm turned for the sophomore in Chicago. He converted 2-of-3 in the win against Maryland on Friday.
On Saturday, Bates came on stronger as he made 6-of-12 from the field to notch 14 points.
The one thing you can't accuse Bates of having is fear. While other players might hesitate given recent struggles, Bates keeps firing away. It finally paid off for him at United Center.
GALLOWAY FALLS OFF
Indiana needed Bates' points because Trey Galloway had a rough Big Ten Tournament.
He combined to shoot 1-for-9 from the field over the two games, though he did average 4.5 rebounds.
TOURNAMENT HISTORY
The Hoosiers' historic performance in the Big Ten Tournament is justly infamous. I don't have to tell long-suffering Indiana fans just one title game appearance since the tournament began in 1998 is just kind of hard to believe.
You'd think, just playing the percentages, Indiana would have lucked into at least a couple more title shots? Not to be.
I don't know if Saturday's loss to the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions stings the most, even though it is the lowest seed the Hoosiers have lost to in their six semifinal appearances.
The 2002 exit might take the crown for most bitter defeat. Indiana lost 62-60 to No. 9-seeded Iowa, and few will forget a baseline buzzer-beater by former Hoosier Luke Recker did Indiana in. At least that Indiana team made up for it with a Cinderella Final Four run.
The only other loss until Saturday with Indiana as the higher seed in the semifinals hurt, but wasn't a monumental flop. When top-seeded Indiana lost 68-56 to Wisconsin in 2013, the Badgers were ranked No. 22 in the country. So there was little disgrace attached.
Indiana was in the underdog role in semifinal losses in 2003, 2006 and 2022.