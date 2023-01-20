CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — I don't know which movie meme you'd prefer to illustrate Illinois' decision to not double-team Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis during Indiana's 80-65 win at State Farm Center on Thursday.
If you're Gen X like me, perhaps you'd like "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade?" Picture the old knight dropping the mic on a Nazi sympathizer after he picks the wrong chalice in the quest for the Holy Grail and pays the gory, ultimate price.
"He choose poorly."
Or if you're a millenial, maybe you prefer "Anchorman." The part where Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy, in the midst of his career slide, drinks a quart of milk in San Diego heat.
"Milk was a bad choice."
Whatever your cinematic meme preference, both apply to the failure of Illinois to remotely slow down a motivated Jackson-Davis.
His 35 points speak for themselves. Poor Dain Dainja, a good defender, but not the right body type for the lithe Jackson-Davis, got taken to the cleaners, a victim of Illinois' plan and that Indiana wisely responded to it by spreading Jackson-Davis out wide where he could cut and put the ball on the floor.
Illinois' decision unwittingly converged with some good news for Jackson-Davis. Most important? He said after the game he was finally starting to feel healthy. He practiced this week for the first time in over a month.
Secondly, Jackson-Davis is noticeably being more demonstrative about leading. And calling his own number to do so when necessary. Jackson-Davis craved that ball all night long and didn't want to come out when he did.
You can forgive Illinois for its plan in the first half to a point, but when Jackson-Davis was 6-for-6 in the first half and Illinois still didn't double in the second half? Well, caveat emptor.
Here's four more takeaways from Indiana's win:
THE LITTLE MOMENTS THAT HELPED
While Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo were both excellent, there were two little folds in time that greatly helped the Hoosiers.
Mike Woodson's 30-second timeout just barely two minutes into the game was one. Illinois scored on pretty easy layups on its first two possessions, while the Hoosiers had a turnover, and a short Jalen Hood-Schifino jumper didn't auger well.
After the timeout, Indiana went on a 12-0 run and never looked back.
The only hope the Fighting Illini had in the second half came when Illinois put on a full-court press with 10 minutes left. The Hoosiers committed two consecutive 10-second violations against it, and Illinois had its deficit down to 12 with 7:48 left.
Then Trey Galloway came to the rescue. He scored on a nifty runner on the right side to stem the Illinois tide. Then, after a long rebound on a Terrence Shannon Jr. miss, Galloway got out in transition and scored on the break.
STRANGE TECHNICAL
With 13:20 left in the first half, Indiana's momentum could have been stilted by a strange technical foul called on the Indiana bench.
Only it wasn't Woodson or any of the coaching staff. It appeared to be called on injured Hoosier Xavier Johnson by official Doug Sirmons.
As it was explained on the FS1 broadcast, the technical foul was actually assessed to the Indiana bench, and by proxy, Woodson.
Johnson and the rest of the Hoosiers on the bench were incredulous. Woodson briefly had a discussion with the players but was mystified himself why a technical was assessed.
At the time, Indiana led 13-5, and while the technical foul gave Illinois two free throws, plus the additional two free throws from the foul Indiana was complaining about in the first place? It didn't have much of an effect on Indiana's hot start.
IS THIS A RIVALRY?
Throughout the day on both Illinois and Indiana Twitter feeds, there was a debate ongoing as to whether Indiana-Illinois is a rivalry.
It was prominent in the FS1 broadcast, too. Excellent FS1 play-by-play man Jason Benetti called Indiana-Illinois, "one of the great rivalries in Big Ten basketball" to start the game.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood claimed the same in his postgame comments.
"Illinois-Indiana, KU-K State, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, you can go right down the list. Every school has got them. This happens to be one that has the most outstanding high school basketball in the country in those two states, so people grow up with it," Underwood said.
Meanwhile, there were some on the cream-and-crimson side who seemed mystified.
"This is a rivalry game?" Johnson tweeted.
The consensus seemed to be Illinois observers value the "rivalry" more so than Indiana ones do.
Having lived in Indiana for most of my adult life, I can't disagree with the prevailing (though not unanimous) view from Hoosier Nation on Twitter. I've never considered Illinois to be a big Indiana rival.
Not that there haven't been heated moments. When both were good in the late 1980s, and when Indiana coach Bob Knight and Illinois coach Lou Henson had a few confrontations, it got a bit nasty.
The animosity didn't last. I don't even recall the early 2000s games, when both programs were competing near the top of the Big Ten and when both played in national championship games within three years of one another, to be that contentious.
For Indiana? Its primary Big Ten rival is an easy choice. Purdue is who gets under the skin of Hoosiers fans. Outside of the Big Ten? Indiana fans love to hate Kentucky.
Illinois is a harder case. The Illini have an out-of-conference rivalry with Missouri. Inside the Big Ten? When it comes to basketball? I don't have a good read on who Illinois would hate on first.
Northwestern? In basketball? Really? Maybe this season with the Wildcats playing well, but not in most seasons when Northwestern is near the bottom of the league.
Iowa? There's past beef related to Bruce Pearl, but that was eons ago. Indiana? We've gone over that.
Purdue? They're actually the Big Ten school closest to Illinois, but it doesn't hit me as a rivalry either, unless they argue with which team goes to Covington's Beef House more often.
Wisconsin? Speaking as a Wisconsin native, I can assure you the areas on either side of the border have no love for one another, but it doesn't go much past that.
The more germane question is whether any of Illinois' would-be rivals would reciprocate hatred in kind? Northwestern? Probably, but I'm not sure any of the others would. Illinois kind of slips into Big Ten rivalry limbo.
Maybe that's why there's the belief there's an Indiana-Illinois rivalry? Whether anyone on the Hoosiers side of the ledger agrees or not.
BIG TEN PARITY
Being relatively new to Big Ten basketball coverage, I'm not yet well-versed on how tiebreakers work, beyond the obvious head-to-head tiebreakers every league has.
Whatever method is used to break further ties, I feel sorry for whomever has the job in the Big Ten office to clear them all up.
Big Ten parity is insane. If there was a Price Is Right game to determine how many Big Ten schools are between second-placed Michigan State and Rutgers, both are 5-3, and 13th place Ohio State at 2-5? Well, you'd better guess high.
Nine teams fill in the gap between those two non-extremes. Four Big Ten teams have four league wins, five have three wins. Northwestern's COVID pause has only exacerbated the parity.
Purdue has opened up a two-game gap at the top. Minnesota is a game behind at the bottom. Apart from that? Get out a shoe-horn.
The league standings don't make any sense in an NCAA Tournament at-large sense either. Michigan, at 10-8 overall and not considered an at-large team, is tied for fourth. Ohio State, still very high in the efficiency ratings and not in any NCAA Tournament danger (at present), is languishing at 2-5.
Indiana, Maryland and Penn State have identical 3-4 league marks and 12-6 overall records. Only the Hoosiers have been regulars (barely of late) in bracketology circles.
In the Hoosiers' case, the win at Illinois, their first Big Ten road win of the season was vital. It's a beach head for Indiana to take its turn on the ladder in the Chutes And Ladders-like Big Ten world. Illinois was on the ladder going into Thursday ... until Indiana sent it down the slide.