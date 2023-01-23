BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis has been putting up big numbers for Indiana all season long, so at risk of being spoiled by constantly being in the presence of his greatness, his 31-point, 15-rebound effort -- crazy at it sounds to say it -- wasn’t anything Hoosiers fans haven’t seen before.
What was different was the swagger, the sense of purpose, the confidence, the defiance born out of excellence.
On Sunday, in Indiana’s 82-69 win over a good Michigan State team, Jackson-Davis made it plain he wanted everyone at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, a national TV audience on CBS and -- most of all -- the opposing Spartans, to know Assembly Hall was his joint, the Hoosiers are his team and he is the man.
Here was Jackson-Davis getting in the middle of a squabble between Indiana’s Miller Kopp and Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko early in the game. There was Jackson-Davis throwing down a powerful left-handed slam over the top of Michigan State’s Joey Hauser … and then staring him down to leave no doubt who posterized him.
Who was this Jackson-Davis? Throughout most of the season, Jackson-Davis was hard working, tough as he played through back pain, but not overtly emotional. He went about his work and let it speak for him, even as the dimmest of Indiana fans accused him of being soft or an insufficient leader, of which he was neither.
Those of us at State Farm Center on Thursday in Champaign, Illinois, when Jackson-Davis utterly dominated Illinois to the tune of 35 points in an easy 80-65 win for Indiana, witnessed the genesis of his new-found and proud countenance.
Jackson-Davis threw down one power dunk after another against the hapless Fighting Illini, the next one seemingly intended to be delivered with more punishment than the last, but Jackson-Davis’ satisfaction was evident when he left the game.
The Illinois Orange Krush student section sits directly behind the Indiana bench. The Illini support is loud, proud and not always the most diplomatic in its treatment of the visitors.
As Jackson-Davis strolled to his seat on the bench, taking his time to soak in a fine day’s work, I was in the thin layer of media seating that served as a neutral zone between fans and participants.
I watched Jackson-Davis just stare at the Illini students. No gesticulation, nothing inappropriate, he just stared those orange-clad students down. He had taken over their house … and he wanted them to know who had the deed.
After the Illinois game, Jackson-Davis revealed his ailing back was finally feeling better. He estimated his health to be in the 90% range.
Maybe the lack of pain is bringing out a different Jackson-Davis? A freer, more devastating version?
Indiana’s recovery from a three-game losing streak? Perhaps it was the crucible that had to be overcome, not just for the Hoosiers to come close to realizing their high season goals but something for Jackson-Davis to overcome. Something that wouldn’t kill him but made him stronger?
Whatever it is, Indiana fans will take a lot more of it. Jackson-Davis was already putting up numbers that would rank among the best individual seasons in recent memory. Now, he wants you to know all about it, too.
Here are four more takeaways from Indiana’s victory over Michigan State:
IZZO'S VIEW
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was philosophical in the wake of the Spartans’ loss to the Hoosiers.
“They played well, give them credit, and Trayce is playing his best basketball,” Izzo said. “They did what they had to do to win it. We did what we had to do to lose it.”
Izzo expressed surprise Tamar Bates (5-of-6) and Trey Galloway (3-of-3) were so effective from 3-point range. He also mentioned point guard Tyson Walker was sick and almost didn’t play.
TESTY EXCHANGES
As mentioned above, the game was testy at times. Besides the early exchange between Kopp and Sissoko, there was the aforementioned Jackson-Davis flex on Hauser and, in the second half, a double technical issued to Jordan Geronimo and Hauser.
While Izzo intimated he thought Indiana went a bit too far, Woodson didn’t mind the physical battles.
“It's competition, man. Both teams are competitive. Any time you play an Izzo team … they play hard and they push you to play hard. If you don't, you lose. I thought tonight, our guys stepped up, matched their energy and we were able to come out of here with the win,” Woodson said.
THOMPSON WAS BACK
Race Thompson’s return to the fray after a four-game absence wasn’t felt much on the court, but it was certainly evident off of it.
Thompson played four minutes. Besides three fouls, his only other statistic was a steal.
He didn’t start. He came off the bench to spell Jordan Geronimo. Later, he stepped in for a bit when both Geronimo and Malik Reneau had four fouls.
Thompson, who started 76 consecutive games until he hurt his knee at Iowa on Jan. 5, was welcomed with huge ovations when he entered the game in the first and second halves. It will take time for Thompson to get back to playing speed, but his mere presence is an emotional lift for the Hoosiers.
BATES WINS BABY RACE
The halftime promotion was a baby crawl with one notable participant, 10-month-old Leilani Bates, daughter of Tamar Bates.
I’ll be honest, this was no picnic for those babies. They had to crawl from top of the key to top of the other key. That’s not an insignificant distance for an infant, not with 17,222 shouting encouragement to boot.
The younger Bates moved at a steady pace on the rail. The baby who initially led decided about three-quarters of the way through to sit there and soak it all in. Why not?
Leilani Bates, crying to the finishing line, got the job done, crossing first much to the delight of family, fans and, after the game, a proud pop.
“She got the dub. It was a comeback win and, really, it was because she was ready to get picked up, and she was crying the whole time, but we’ll take it. First competition ever, so she’s undefeated,” Tamar Bates said.