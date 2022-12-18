LAWRENCE, Kan. — It's the hope that kills you.
No. 14 Indiana suffered an emphatic 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas. Losers of three of four, Indiana had filled its fans with so much hope in November.
Nary a foot was put wrong. The Hoosiers entered the season with sky-high expectations, which some skeptics thought they hadn't yet earned. Indiana fans bought in, knowing what they had in All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, as well as proven contributors Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson.
A 7-0 start zipped the lips of the critics and sent fans' hopes soaring. It seemed the Hoosiers were in the fast lane back to national relevance.
The December cold has brought a blast of unwelcome reality to the Hoosiers.
A listless loss at Rutgers on Dec. 3 was an unwanted reminder of some of Indiana's no-shows in Big Ten games in 2022.
Against Arizona on Dec. 10, the Wildcats strung together 17 straight early points, and though the Hoosiers admirably made several comebacks, the hill was too steep to climb in an 89-75 loss.
Against Kansas? The Hoosiers were nowhere to be found. Down 10 early, Indiana never presented a threat. The Jayhawks led by 22 in the first half and won going away.
Excitement has turned to disenchantment. In a year in which Indiana was hoping to burnish its credentials by beating its peers in the top 20, the Hoosiers have instead won the dreaded title of not being ready for prime time.
It's a disappointing fate, but it's not a death sentence, nor are the Hoosiers beyond redemption.
There are fundamental question marks to be sure. The Hoosiers are depending on outside shooting to mitigate double teams on Jackson-Davis, but are they capable of it? The jury is out.
Speaking of the double teams, is the coaching staff being flexible enough in their thinking to free up cutters and put Jackson-Davis himself in spots on the floor to make it harder for the opposition?
Still, there's a good opportunity coming for the Hoosiers. After the pair of pre-Christmas tune-ups against Elon and Kennesaw State, Indiana has 13 days of rest, an uncommon amount of time to work on themselves.
That sounds like trite coach speak, but that's exactly what Indiana needs, especially if Johnson, who went down with a concerning foot injury in the first half, is out for an extended period.
After that 13-day break, it's all Big Ten, all the time for Indiana. The Hoosiers were preseason favorites, and given the parity in the Big Ten (and college basketball generally), there is no reason they can't regain the mojo they had in November.
Let me rephrase that, Indiana needs to take back the mojo it had. If the silver lining from the disappointing December losses is Indiana gets better from being humbled and the resulting self-assessment and introspection that comes with it, maybe all is not lost and Indiana will be better in the long run.
Here are four more takeaways from the trip to Kansas:
3-POINT SHOOTING
Indiana shot 31.6% from 3-point range. That's not great, but it's also not catastrophic. The Hoosiers' problem was one of timing.
The Hoosiers made two of their first four, but it was the stretch after that which proved frustrating. Indiana missed its next six attempts. During that drought, Kansas upped its lead from eight to 14.
If any one of them had fallen, it could have been a momentum breaker to Kansas or a catalyst for the Hoosiers. But they didn't and they weren't.
You have to wonder whether the misses got to Indiana. Easy to let frustrating offense turn into desperation ... as well as lack of concentration on the other end of the floor.
TURNOVERS AND MORE TURNOVERS
I'm 10 games deep into watching Indiana, so I finally feel comfortable about assessing what it is and feel like I know more about their tendencies.
That's what made the Hoosiers' flood of turnovers so surprising. Though Indiana has had a couple of high-turnover games before, this was Indiana's third at 20 or more. I would never accuse the Hoosiers of lacking basketball IQ.
Saturday, Indiana's turnovers were in large part due to poor decision-making.
You can forgive a pass or three that would be termed as "optimistic."
Still, Indiana never stopped forcing the ball. So many turnovers came as a result of cross-court passes that had little chance against any opponent. Others were lazy passes on the perimeter that were easily zapped by Kansas' quick guards. The Hoosiers were just weak on the ball generally and were punished for it.
DICK VITALE'S DESERVING TRIBUTE
With 11:51 left in the first half, Kansas did a tribute to Dick Vitale on its videoboard. Vitale was calling the game for ESPN.
The tribute was tied into Vitale giving Kansas legend Nick Collison a standing ovation during a 2003 game against Texas. Riffing off of that, Kansas had Collison pay tribute back for what Vitale has done for college basketball as well as his recovery from cancer, a disease he happily has in remission.
Vitale was surprised and broke into tears as the Allen Fieldhouse faithful, and the large throng of Indiana fans who made the trip, joined in a standing ovation for the long-time ESPN analyst.
I'm glad I was there for that, and it will be my enduring memory of the game.
Vitale has been calling college basketball for almost as long as I can remember. He's a legend by dint of time spent but also by his influence.
Whether you care for his enthusiastic style or that his relationships with some college basketball coaches have crossed the line from analyzing to proselytizing, he's been an undeniable force for positivity in the college game.
College basketball should be about youthful enthusiasm. It's a youthful sport. Vitale has always set the right tone in that regard.
ALLEN FIELDHOUSE IMPRESSIONS
It may seem weird, but I was a lot more excited about the Kansas trip than I was the Vegas trip the week before. I've been to Vegas, but I'd never been to Kansas' iconic Allen Fieldhouse.
It's one of those places you see on TV all of the time and you hear about it's charms, but you have to experience it. I was happy I did.
The building itself looks modest from the outside, not unlike a larger Indiana high school gym.
Allen Fieldhouse has a similarity to the pre-renovated version of Hinkle Fieldhouse. It has the exterior windows, the bench seating that rises to the rafters. It's not designed like Hinkle, so it has nowhere near the scope, but it has the vibe.
Mash up Hinkle with Memorial Gym at Columbus North and you get the feel. Allen Fieldhouse is double the size of Memorial Gym, but it's designed very similarly (they opened a year apart in the mid-1950s).
The atmosphere was, of course, top notch. I've always thought the famous "Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk" chant (is it a chant or incantation?) was one of the most unique things in all of college sports. To hear it in its home element? Goosebumps.
Though it didn't work out for the Hoosiers, I'm glad Mike Woodson has a sense of wanting Indiana to play in these theaters of the sport.