BLOOMINGTON — Because I'm a dedicated sort, and apparently a bit of a masochist, too, I decided to watch the first 13 Northwestern possessions against Indiana from Sunday's 84-83 victory against the soon-to-not-be-No. 15 Hoosiers.
Why the first 13? It's because Northwestern scored on 10 of them and in doing so put Indiana on the back foot for the remainder of the game.
Watching live, I thought Northwestern guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige were just straight-line driving Indiana guards like Miller Kopp, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates to the rim when they were trying to go under screens and couldn't recover quick enough.
There was some of that, but it wasn't the sole reason Indiana got burned.
I'm not going to go through each possession one-by-one -- good Lord, who needs that kind of punishment? That's what I'm here for, so I broke it down into parts.
In the first 13 trips, Northwestern failed to score on three of them, so there's three empties.
I wonder whether some of Indiana's woes were due to timing? Northwestern hit two legitimately contested shots early, on the third and fourth possessions where the Hoosiers' defense was in the right spot. For a starting five that wasn't blessed with experience, it makes one wonder whether a Buie prayer just outside the lane and a Beran 3-pointer made with a hand in his face shook the Hoosiers a bit?
Let's give Northwestern some credit, too. In Buie and Audige, the Wildcats have two savvy, quick guards who give their weaves a lot of bite. Watching the plays in detail, you have to give big forward Matt Nicholson a tip of the cap, too. He was the fulcrum in which all of the action was based around with his endless screens at the top of the key.
Let's also say ... the Wildcats have mastered the dark arts of hoops a bit, too. On two possessions, both Buie and Audige pushed their defender (Kopp and Hood-Schifino) into Nicholson and then used that momentary bit of space to cut to the basket. In one case, the help was late, but in Hood-Schifino's case, he was hard done by as he was the victim of the no-call. Northwestern got away with it, but I suppose the less charitable way to put it is Indiana allowed itself to be pushed around.
That leaves five more possessions, and on all of them Indiana was either out of position or late to get to a shooter. There were different causes. Indiana seemed to be giving Northwestern players like Robbie Beran an immense amount of space on the arc. Northwestern sussed it out and had Beran use the space to cut to the rim.
There was the aforementioned issues with coming off of screens too late. Then there was just some plain lack of concentration. Late switches or a delayed reaction on a shooter.
Listen, this wasn't anything I wasn't expecting. With two days of practice, you can't just take two good defenders off the floor, declare "next man up" and think it's going to click just ... because? Indiana was a good defensive team in 2022, but these aren't the same guys, so why would one assume the same result?
That's not an excuse, either. Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his staff need to find the right method to get these guys as mistake-free as possible. If that means abandoning dogmas like sticking to man defense, then so be it. Indiana did play some zone Sunday. Woodson said it was the most he's ever had a team play. I don't think it was very effective, but I'll give a check mark for trying.
Indiana next sees one of the most versatile performers in the Big Ten in Penn State's Jalen Pickett. I'm as curious as you are to see what Woodson can do to get the defensive woes straightened out.
BIG NUMBERS CAN MEAN ONE THING
My word! The numbers in the box score for Trayce Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino were eye-popping and truly historic.
Jackson-Davis had 24 rebounds. Read that again ... 24 rebounds. That's the most for any Hoosier since Steve Downing had 25 against Kentucky in the 1971-72 season. It's the most by any Big Ten player in any game since 2004. I've been covering Division I basketball since 2004. I've never seen a 24-rebound game. And, of course, Jackson-Davis played all 40 minutes with a wonky back, scored 18 and had eight assists.
Meanwhile, Hood-Schifino's 33 points were the most for an Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon began his lone season as a Hoosier with 33 against Chattanooga in the 2007-08 season opener.
It's cool these players achieved these totals, but it also demonstrates something less encouraging ... no one else was very productive.
The combined Jackson-Davis/Hood-Schifino tally? They combined for 51 points, 27 rebounds, 11 assists and were 20-for-36 from the floor.
The rest of the Hoosiers? They combined for 32 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and were 12-for-26.
I suppose production is production in the end, but wouldn't it have been better if the wealth could have been spread out a bit? Might have made it more of a challenge for Northwestern that way.
STARTING LINEUP CHANGES?
Woodson said after the game he started Jordan Geronimo because of his experience, but he hinted after the game further changes could come.
"Maybe I have to tinker with the lineup again. I thought starting Geronimo -- I thought he would give us a lift being a junior and the fact that he's done it," Woodson said. "By no means am I blaming it on Geronimo, but we got off to such a slow start, 17 down to a good team like that."
At this point? With Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson out for a while, you wonder whether Indiana would be best served in the long run by playing Malik Reneau to let him ride out mistakes and get better with some on-the-job training? That seems to be the tack Tamar Bates is on at present.
BAD ASSEMBLY HALL HISTORY
The loss to Northwestern represented infamy for the Hoosiers and their stored history at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
It's the first time Indiana has ever lost two in a row at Assembly Hall against the Wildcats. Indiana didn't play Northwestern at home during the 2021-22 season, but the Wildcats won on their most recent travel to Bloomington with a 74-67 victory on Dec. 23, 2020.
Northwestern has only won five times inside Assembly Hall, with all of the victories having occurred since 2009. But not even during the dark days of the Tom Crean rebuild did Indiana drop two in a row to the Wildcats in their own house.
The last time Northwestern won two in a row in Bloomington was also two seasons apart. Northwestern won at the New Fieldhouse in 1966 and 1968.
AROUND THE BIG TEN
Help me out ... is the Big Ten wildly even? Or just wildly mediocre? I have a bad feeling it's a bit of both.
Apart from Purdue, the parity in the Big Ten is choking the conference to death.
Take Rutgers. Winners at No. 1 Purdue and then a good win against Maryland. The Scarlet Knights might be rolling into the Top 25, right? A home loss to Iowa might put the brakes on that.
Maryland defeated Ohio State after losing two in a row. Iowa, of course, has won two in a row after losing its first three conference games. Illinois beat Wisconsin after dropping its first three Big Ten contests.
And so it goes. Even the efficiency rankings can't get a bead on the Big Ten. Ohio State and Rutgers are highly rated by Kenpom and Torvik ... and they're middle of the Big Ten pack in the (admittedly early) standings. Both services have little use for Wisconsin, Michigan and Northwestern, but there they are floating near the top.
I have a Top 25 ballot, and in my system the majority of the Big Ten, apart from Purdue, floated from roughly the low 20s to the low 50s. Ultimately, I couldn't parse their Byzantine and contradictory resumes and didn't rank any of them. I'm not sure any team, apart from Purdue, has reached out and grabbed it.